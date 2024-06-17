SOREL-TRACY, QC, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada announced the addition of 22 housing units in Sorel-Tracy with the official opening of Héberge du Grand Héron, a 14-one-bedroom-unit building for low-income adults with mental health issues, and the launch of construction on Maison La Source du Richelieu, an 8-unit home for women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

The announcement was made in the presence of Jean-Bernard Émond, Member of the National Assembly for Richelieu, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Patrick Péloquin, Mayor of Sorel-Tracy; Francine Gamelin, Member of the Board of Héberge du Grand Héron; and Marie-Hélène Bourque, Executive Director of Maison La Source du Richelieu.

Héberge du Grand Héron

The Héberge du Grand Héron facility has 14 one-bedroom units prioritized for people aged 18 to 35. This project led by the organization of the same name represents an investment of just over $5 million. The Government of Quebec has allocated $1.9 million to the project through the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) AccèsLogis Québec program. The SHQ is also securing the organization's mortgage loan.

The Government of Canada is contributing $393,000 to the project through the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The City of Sorel-Tracy is contributing $2.8 million to the project, including $2.1 million under the tripartite agreements between the Ministère des Affaires Municipales et de l'Habitation, the City and the SHQ.

Maison La Source du Richelieu

Led by the organization Maison La Source du Richelieu, this second project will provide 8 units for women and their children who are experiencing domestic violence. The total investment in this project is $3.9 million, including nearly $3.7 million being provided under the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The building, whose address must remain confidential to ensure the safety of its future occupants, will serve as a temporary shelter.

Quotes:

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada is proud to contribute to the creation of 22 affordable housing units in Sorel-Tracy through the Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today we mark the addition of 22 units for people with special needs in Sorel-Tracy. This is further proof of our willingness to act to quickly increase the housing supply in Quebec for all people. I applaud the significant commitment of our project partners. With the creation of even more social and affordable housing, all Quebecers will benefit."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"As the Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, I reiterate our government's commitment to ensuring women's safety. We need more projects like Maison La Source du Richelieu in Quebec. I am proud of everyone's efforts, and I assure you that I will work tirelessly so that all those living in difficult situations can find a safe place to live."

Martine Biron, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"I congratulate all the partners involved in these meaningful projects. Our government recognizes the importance of these types of housing in our society. Projects like this will improve the safety and well-being of adults with mental health issues as well as of women who are victims of domestic violence and their children. I would like to thank all the partners involved."

Jean-Bernard Émond, Member of the National Assembly for Richelieu

"For the City of Sorel-Tracy, the construction of the Héberge du Grand Héron is part of its plan to renew and transform the downtown area and helps meet a need to ensure social integration. We are proud of this project and what it will bring to the community. Lastly, the Maison La Source du Richelieu project is certainly in line with one of the City's core values, which is benevolence. Violence against women is unacceptable, and this is why the City has made it a duty to contribute to the project."

Patrick Péloquin, Mayor of Sorel-Tracy

"Despite its particularities and pitfalls, this 14-unit project with its common room is finally being realized thanks to the dedication, work and perseverance of all those involved over the last 15 years. We are all very proud."

Claude Daigle, Executive Director of the Groupe de ressources techniques, Sorel-Tracy

"This major project will give people a better and more fulfilling life thanks to the involvement of the extraordinary people who believed in it and put in the effort needed over the last 15 years to make Héberge du Grand Héron a reality."

Francine Gamelin, Member of the Board of Héberge du Grand Héron

"The impact and consequences of violence against the women and children who are exposed to it are issues our staff must deal with every day. Many women are reluctant to leave an abusive environment due to a lack of resources. We are therefore putting a lot of energy into building this shelter for them because we believe in the resilience such an initiative can provide, particularly in post-separation situations where women leave an abusive spouse and risk management becomes so important."

Marie-Hélène Bourque, Executive Director of Maison La Source du Richelieu

"Desjardins is known for its commitment to fighting violence against women and is further committed to supporting initiatives that will help women thrive and reach their full potential. This is why we wholeheartedly applaud and support the efforts of Maison La Source to reach out to women and create conditions that will help them break free from the cycle of violence and transition to independence."

Cindy Tellier, Secretary to the Board of Directors, Caisse Desjardins Pierre-De Saurel

Highlights:

All eligible tenants could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance, spread over five years, is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Sorel-Tracy (10%).

(10%). Maison La Source du Richelieu is a non-profit organization that began operating in 1988. It's a shelter for women who are abused or in difficulty, with or without children. The organization seeks to empower women and children and to free them to make their own decisions.

is a non-profit organization that began operating in 1988. It's a shelter for women who are abused or in difficulty, with or without children. The organization seeks to empower women and children and to free them to make their own decisions. Héberge du Grand Héron will be a small living environment for low-income individuals. Intended to be socially inclusive, the facility will house people with mental health issues who are being cared for by professionals in the field.

