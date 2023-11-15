SYDNEY, NS, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Transit Cape Breton will have new electric buses and an upgraded bus maintenance facility thanks to the combined investment of $54 million from the Governments of Canada, Nova Scotia and Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Announced by Mike Kelloway, MP for Cape Breton–Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities; Jaime Battiste, MP for Sydney-Victoria; John White, MLA for Glace Bay-Dominion, on behalf of the Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables; and Amanda McDougall-Merrill, Mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality, this project will reduce transit emissions and improve service for Cape Breton transit users.

This is the final phase of a project to design and replace the existing transit maintenance facility. The objective is to build a facility capable of achieving net zero emissions by 2030. The new facility will provide maintenance capabilities for the current diesel bus fleet, provide charging and maintenance provisions to support the transition to a fully electric fleet and support recent expansions of the transit service to accommodate 44 electric buses in the future. The project also includes the purchase of six new electric buses and associated chargers.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Taking bold action on climate change simply makes good business sense. It's also the right thing to do for people and the planet. Setting a net-zero emissions target by 2030 while building an up-to-date maintenance and storage facility is innovative and an initiative the Government of Canada is embracing."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Transportation is Nova Scotia's second largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. Moving to electric transit systems reduces emissions, creates healthier communities and supports our goal of reaching net zero by 2050."

John White, MLA for Glace Bay-Dominion, on behalf of the Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables

"This is taking a monumental step towards a greener and more sustainable future. None of this can happen without true collaboration between all levels of government. Proud to be amongst community partners as well. When we all work together, we all grow together."

Amanda McDougall-Merrill, Mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality

The Government of Canada is investing $21,600,000 in this project. The Government of Nova Scotia is investing $17,998,200 and Cape Breton Regional Municipality is contributing $14,401,800 .

is investing in this project. The Government of is investing and Cape Breton Regional Municipality is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream and the Public Transit Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream and the Public Transit Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Green Infrastructure Stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

The Public Transit Stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Including today's announcement, 51 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $316 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $422 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast.

has announced an unprecedented investment of over in thousands of transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

