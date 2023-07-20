WHITEHORSE, YT, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon and Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services, announced a joint investment of more than $9.3 million to make the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre more energy efficient and upgrade its ventilation system.

This investment will enable the installation of a new high efficiency energy system and Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) unit, as well as upgrades to the building's ventilation, air filtering systems and roof. New insulation and exterior cladding will also be installed, along with new LED lighting, triple pane windows and new doors. These improvements will increase the building's energy efficiency by up to 91%, reducing operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions while better meeting the needs of current and future users.

For the last 43 years, the City of Whitehorse's Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre has served as a hub for residents and visitors of all ages. The Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club and the Whitehorse Curling Club, along with the city, have hosted local, national and international competitions and other gatherings in this facility.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Ensuring residents have access to quality recreation infrastructure is vital for our community's well-being and growth. The Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre's upgrades will not only support quality recreation facilities but its green technology upgrades will reduce energy use and help us lower carbon emissions. Our government's investment in Mount McIntyre will ensure that the City of Whitehorse can continue hosting world class sporting events and provide people of all ages with a modern space that is better for our environment."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre is an important, community-centred space that improves the lives of all Yukoners. Thanks to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, alongside our government's contribution, the much-used facility will receive the necessary upgrades to modernize it into an impressive, eco-friendly hub for Yukoners and visitors alike."

Richard Mostyn, Yukon's Minister of Community Services

"The City of Whitehorse is committed to taking steps towards reducing its environmental impact while improving municipal services and the quality of life for all residents. We thank our federal and territorial partners for supporting these strategic upgrades to the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre. Together, we can create a more sustainable future for generations to come."

Her Worship Laura Cabott, Mayor of the City of Whitehorse

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $7,514,250 for upgrades to the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre, while the Government of Yukon is investing $1,804,750 .

is investing for upgrades to the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre, while the Government of is investing . The Government of Canada's investment comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream and the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

investment comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream and the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Green Infrastructure Stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 26 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Yukon , with a total federal contribution of $115,894,971 and a total territorial contribution of more than $26.5 million .

, with a total federal contribution of and a total territorial contribution of more than . Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the Territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Including today's announcement, three infrastructure projects or project bundles under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream have been announced in Yukon , with a total federal contribution of more than $18.4 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

