The governments of Canada and Quebec, the City of Montréal and their partners highlight that more than 900 households will soon have access to affordable housing

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montreal and its partners in the technical housing resource groups Atelier Habitation Montréal, Groupe CDH and Romel are proud to announce the construction or inauguration of 889 non-market housing units. These living environments will be occupied by more than 570 households by the end of 2025.

Coordinated by the technical resource groups Atelier habitation Montréal, Groupe CDH and Romel on behalf of several organizations that provide assistance to various client groups, these projects also receive financial support from other partners, such as the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and foundations. The overall investment from all three levels of government is nearly $303.5 million.

Details of financial contributions:

Government of Canada : $112.3 million

: Government of Quebec : $161.8 million

: City of Montréal: $29 .4 million

About these housing projects:

889 dwellings units

Sustainable affordable housing for families , including: Units with two, three or four bedrooms Co-operatives designed for an intergenerational community

, including: Transitional or permanent rooms for people with special needs , such as women who are victims of violence, young people, people living alone or at risk of homelessness, people with an autism spectrum disorder and people living with mental health issues.

, such as women who are victims of violence, young people, people living alone or at risk of homelessness, people with an autism spectrum disorder and people living with mental health issues. Three quarters of these households could also benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they would not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Montréal (10%).

Explore inaugurated and occupied projects as well as projects under construction

QUOTES

"Our government is proud to announce that nearly 900 families will have access to affordable rent. This is an excellent initiative to address the needs of Montrealers. I would like to thank the partners involved in these important projects for our community. They will make a big difference in the day-to-day lives of these people."

- The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages, Associate Minister of Public Safety and MP of Outremont

"Today, in sharing the results of the hard work of our government, many partners, three technical resource groups and about 20 organizations, we can show that the financial levers put in place really do get projects off the ground. In this case, more than 900 households with varying needs will have access to an affordable, sustainable roof over their heads in Montréal. Projects like these, aimed at building more housing more quickly, can be found across Quebec, and I fully intend to see more of them. "

- France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"We're proud to facilitate and accelerate the construction of off-market units in Montreal, which are essential to fighting the housing crisis sustainably and effectively. Many of the units announced today are located on land ceded by the Ville de Montréal, a measure that adds to our administration's unprecedented efforts to house more Montrealers, regardless of their income or situation. These 889 additional non-market units in Montreal will contribute directly to our goal of achieving 20% non-market housing in Montreal by 2050."

- Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal

"We are proud to announce, with our partners, sustainable and accessible solutions to the housing crisis. Our 15 projects, which represent 363 dwelling units and rooms, are more than just walls and roofs; they embody our commitment to a more equitable city where everyone has access to housing with dignity. Thanks to the support of our partners and the involvement of organizations, we are taking key steps to build an inclusive future for Montréal."

- Martin Fournier, General Manager, Atelier habitation Montréal

"Groupe CDH would like to congratulate and thank our community organizations, as well as our political and financial partners, including the three levels of government, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and the Fondation Tenaquip. Together, we have completed 7 projects, representing 299 housing units. These homes are intended for people who are often vulnerable, weakened by life and sometimes at risk of homelessness. These are women and men who need our solidarity to live with dignity, in a stable and secure environment. The work for accessible and inclusive housing is far from over, but we can be proud of what we have achieved together. Now, let's continue our efforts."

- Laurence Murielle Kwendé, General Manager, Groupe CDH

"ROMEL is proud to support community groups, such as Les Fondations du Quartier, Les Habitations populaires de Parc Extension, Maison Augustine and Brique par brique, that meet the housing needs of vulnerable individuals and families. ROMEL is also proud of its partnership with the three levels of government that play a key role in addressing housing issues. Through its actions, ROMEL helps create social and affordable housing projects for all Quebec households."

- Mazen Houdeib, General Manager, ROMEL

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership. To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Atelier habitation Montréal

Atelier habitation Montréal is a non-profit social economy organization whose goal is to invest passionately and professionally in the development and preservation of non-profit housing stock. We prioritize our clients' interests, boosting their autonomy while developing supportive, sustainable living environments.

About Groupe CDH

The Groupe Conseil en Développement de l'Habitation (Groupe CDH) is a social economy enterprise dedicated to developing community real estate projects primarily for housing co-operatives and non-profit housing organizations. Groupe CDH, a recognized community real estate actor with nearly 45 years of expertise, has built close to 8,000 housing units in the Montréal metropolitan area since 1976.

About ROMEL

ROMEL is a registered non-profit organization dedicated to helping the most vulnerable people access decent, affordable and suitable housing. ROMEL has been particularly focused on the housing conditions of ethno-cultural communities and, more particularly, of newly arrived immigrants. Since its creation in 1984, it is committed to fight discrimination in housing. ROMEL is also a social economy enterprise working on social and community real estate development with the mission to increase access to affordable and quality housing for all those in need.

About Loger +

Loger + is a series of robust measures to enable the city to house more Montrealers, with a focus on building new units and protecting existing affordable units. Improving administrative processes, enhancing support for NPOs to accelerate social and affordable housing and increasing densities are at the heart of the means used by the Ville de Montréal to respond to the housing crisis. These measures will provide concrete, tailored responses to the recommendations of the Chantier Montréal abordable, set up by the Ville de Montréal to bring together the driving forces in housing, from both the private and community sectors.

Source: City of Montréal

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information: Simon Charron, Press Secretary, Office of the Mayor and the Executive Committee, 438-864-4368; Justine Vézina, Press Secretary for the Minister Responsible for Housing, Government of Quebec, [email protected]; Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Government of Canada, [email protected]; Public Affairs and Protocol, [email protected]