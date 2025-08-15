MERCIER, QC, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services, highlighted today, as part of his tour of Montérégie-Ouest, the official opening of Chez Nous Solidaire, an innovative 19-unit project that will provide supportive housing adapted to the needs of people living with a mild to moderate intellectual disability, with or without autism spectrum disorder.

This new built-to-measure resource aims to offer its clientele a stable, secure and permanent living environment, with the goal of increasing their independence and social inclusion. The project is made up of individual apartments and will therefore offer occupants an environment conducive to their development and to sustaining their acquired skills. Equitable and personalized support services will also be available, and subsidized rent will help to increase occupants' housing stability.

The Quebec government is injecting a total of nearly $4.2 million, including more than $1.8 million from the Société d'habitation du Québec, which is also backing the mortgage taken out by the organization. In total, the Ministry of Health and Social Services is providing recurring annual funding of $726,000. The new recurring budget of $300,000 announced complements the $150,000 that was granted in 2019 by the MSSS. In addition, $276,000 allocated by the CISSSMO covers the full amount required to operate the clinical services. For the current year, until March 31, 2026, the $526,000 in funding will cover the first six months of the project's start-up. These amounts will enable the organization to provide support, guidance, and social integration activities for tenants in collaboration with professionals from the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de la Montérégie-Ouest. The Government of Canada is contributing nearly $3.7 million to the project through the Second Canada-Quebec Agreement on the Rapid Housing Initiative.

Quotes:

"I am delighted to see this promising project become a reality. The result of exemplary collaboration with our partners in Montérégie-Ouest, it is a testament to our government's commitment to fostering the independence, inclusion and dignity of people living with a mild to moderate intellectual disability, with or without autism spectrum disorder, everywhere in Quebec. Providing housing adapted to this clientele will help enrich their lives, make them more secure and allow them to thrive in an environment where they can build a future that will let them reach their full potential."

Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services

"The federal government is proud to have participated in this project, which promotes the independence and integration of people living with moderate to mild intellectual disabilities, with or without autism spectrum disorder. In collaboration with the Government of Quebec, we are helping to build a stronger community and a more inclusive Canada for all."

The Honorable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature) and Member of Parliament for Châteauguay–Les Jardins-de-Napierville

"I am proud to witness the completion of such an important project for our community in Châteauguay and all of Montérégie-Ouest. This project is proof of our collective commitment to building a more inclusive society where everyone belongs, can thrive and can contribute fully to the vitality of the community. Thank you to all of the partners who came together to make this wonderful project a reality."

Marie-Belle Gendron, Member of the National Assembly for Châteauguay and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Families

Highlights:

This housing project was built for people aged 18 and over diagnosed with or whose functioning is consistent with having a mild to moderate intellectual disability, with or without autism spectrum disorder, able to live independently in an apartment with a form of supervision, if necessary.

The project was led by the CISSS de la Montérégie‑Ouest, which will take on a central role in both the financial and clinical aspects of the project, and was completed with the collaboration of the organization Chez Nous Solidaire, which provides supportive housing to this clientele.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

