MAGOG, QC, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport, Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi, and Gilles Bélanger, Member of the National Assembly for Orford, on behalf of the Minister of Culture and Communications and Minister Responsible for Youth, announced a joint investment of more than $6,384,488 to support the renovation of the Memphremagog library, in Magog.

This investment will enable roofing and masonry work to ensure the building's durability, as well as the addition of a permanent shelter to facilitate access to the building for people with reduced mobility. These renovations will enable residents of Magog to take advantage of a modern cultural infrastructure to gather, learn and share their knowledge.

By investing in infrastructure, the governments of Canada and Quebec are growing our economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of citizens.

Quotes

"Our community infrastructures play an important role in the well-being and development of our communities, today and tomorrow. For the citizens of Magog and the surrounding area, investing in the library means investing in a place for learning and sharing, where everyone will have access to culture from here and elsewhere. It's gratifying to know that the people of the region will have access to modern meeting spaces."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport, Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in our infrastructure is not putting money in concrete. It means investing concretely in the daily lives of our people. The renovation of the Memphrémagog library is a fine example! The people of Magog and the surrounding area will be able to take advantage of this cultural place to gather, express themselves and learn. It's good for the community and it's good for our culture!"

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"The Government of Quebec is pleased to fund the Memphrémagog library renovation project to the tune of nearly $3.2 million through the programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles. The agreement reached with the federal government enables us to support our priorities, such as making our public libraries, like Memphrémagog's, even more attractive, so that they can fully play their role in education, information and dissemination."

Mathieu Lacombe, Quebec Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister Responsible for Youth and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Outaouais Region

"The project to renovate the Memphrémagog library is very positive for the cultural vitality of our region. In addition to preserving and enhancing the building's heritage qualities, the work will make this cultural venue, so dear to the population, more user-friendly and attractive. It will benefit from an infrastructure that has not only been embellished, but also adapted to the needs and realities of our times."

Gilles Bélanger, Member of the National Assembly for Orford

"The generous contribution from the federal and provincial governments will enable the City of Magog to ensure the long-term future of this building, a listed historic monument of exceptional heritage value and remarkable authenticity. Welcoming over 110,000 visitors every year, the Memphrémagog Library has become an important place for knowledge and culture. Thank you for demonstrating that heritage, culture and education must take center stage."

Nathalie Pelletier, Mayor of Magog

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $3,192,244 in this project, while the Government of Quebec is investing $ 3,192,244 and the City of Magog is contributing $2,736,209 .

is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Projects support improvements to cultural infrastructure, upgrades to recreational facilities, and improve community infrastructure.

The Government of Quebec's funding comes from the programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles.

funding comes from the programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles. Including today's announcement, 212 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Quebec , with a total federal contribution of more than 251 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly 248 million.

, with a total federal contribution of more than 251 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly 248 million. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

