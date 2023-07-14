SAINT-DENIS-DE-BROMPTON, QC, July 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi, and André Bachand, Member of the National Assembly for Richmond, on behalf of Isabelle Charest, Minister responsible for Sports, Recreation and the Outdoors, announced a joint investment of $951,682 to renovate and develop sports infrastructure for residents of Saint-Denis-de-Brompton.

This investment will enable improvements to the tennis and pickleball courts, including better lighting and markings, and the installation of new nets. The baseball field will also be upgraded, with the addition of bleachers and the modernization of the field's drainage and lighting systems. The development of an additional multifunctional room and the construction of a covered outdoor multi-sports area within the existing sports centre are also planned, helping to build a vibrant community offering a great quality of life.

This eagerly awaited project will provide Saint-Denis-de-Brompton's residents with access to better-quality recreational and sports facilities to help them adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

By investing in infrastructure, the governments of Canada and Quebec are growing our economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of citizens.

Quotes

"Our government has chosen to invest in recreational and sports infrastructures like those in the municipality of Saint-Denis-de-Brompton. We know that collective spaces like this play an important role in the well-being and development of our communities, and it's no different for the people of the Eastern Townships. This investment will enable the population to be active and encourage a healthy lifestyle. Hats off to everyone involved in making this project a reality!"

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This project is excellent news for local families. Nearby access to safe, quality recreational infrastructure will enable several generations to have fun while practicing a multitude of sports."

Isabelle Charest, Minister responsible for Sports, Recreation and the Outdoors

"Physical activity has major benefits for both physical and mental health. In my opinion, this project is a must for young and old alike in Saint-Denis-de-Brompton and the surrounding area. A project like this is not an expense at all, but an investment in the community as a whole."

André Bachand, Member of the National Assembly for Richmond

"The financial contributions from PAFIRS and ICIP, totalling more than $950,000, will contribute to more than 66% of the cost of the work required to renovate and develop some of our sports infrastructure that are at the end of their useful life. Among other things, over the next three years we will be able to refurbish our baseball field and tennis court, and build a new courtyard. A portion of the money will also be used to upgrade part of the arena."

His Worship Daniel Veilleux, Mayor of Saint-Denis-de-Brompton

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $475,841 in this project, while the Government of Québec is investing $475,841 . The Municipality of Saint-Denis-de-Brompton is contributing $475,984 .

is investing in this project, while the Government of Québec is investing . The Municipality of is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Projects from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program support improvements to cultural infrastructure, upgrades to recreational facilities, and improve community infrastructure.

Infrastructure Program support improvements to cultural infrastructure, upgrades to recreational facilities, and improve community infrastructure. Including today's announcement, 215 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Quebec , with a total federal contribution of more than $284 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $269 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-pic-INFC-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Quebec

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-qc-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Dominique Samson-Desrochers, Policy Advisor, Constituency Office of the Member of the National Assembly for Richmond, 819-469-5602, [email protected]