The governments of Canada and Quebec and the City of Montréal officially open 26 new bachelor apartments for vulnerable women and at risk of homelessness

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montréal, the Société d'habitation et de développement de Montréal (SHDM) and the non-profit organization Chez Doris are proud to officially open Résidence Marcelle and Jean Coutu, a new 26-unit bachelor apartment building for vulnerable women and at risk of homelessness.

For the past year, the new apartments on De Champlain Street in the borough of Ville-Marie have been welcoming vulnerable women who require supervision, but are independent enough to live in a community setting. This safe, modern living environment is adapted to the needs of its tenants and has a day staff of social workers. With a courtyard and a separate entrance for each apartment, this building will help female residents become more independent while offering social support as well as a common room for getting together.

This $7.2 million project was made possible thanks to 5.1 million from direct funding of SHDM and $800,000 in funding from the Government of Canada through the Affordable Housing Fund. In addition, through assistance from the Major Residential Renovation Program, the City of Montréal contributed an additional $1.17 million, of which $585,000 came from the Government of Quebec's Programme visant le financement de programmes municipaux d'habitation de la Ville de Montréal. In fact, the Government of Quebec is also allocating funding so that rent supplements can be allocated to residents so that they will spend no more than 25% of their income on rent. The Government of Quebec is also contributing to the funding of psychosocial services for women, with an annual envelope of $52,938. The SHDM retains ownership of the building. The non-profit organization Chez Doris will manage it and provide psychosocial supervision and support to the women who live there.

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to the Affordable Housing Fund and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Financial assistance from our government was not only used to build the apartments, but also to ensure they are affordable for their tenants. This new building, which is the result of collective work and our constant efforts in the area of housing, will greatly improve the quality of life of residents."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Women experiencing homelessness face particularly difficult realities and need resources adapted to their needs. The Résidence Marcelle and Jean Coutu is more than a roof over their heads; it's a safe space where they can rebuild their lives, feel supported, and regain their independence. I would like to thank the Chez Doris organization for once again raising its hand to help them. Together, we must continue to develop solutions that protect and value our most vulnerable women."

Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services

"The housing crisis is a complex issue that requires collaboration from all levels of government. I'm delighted that, thanks to this joint investment by the governments of Canada and Quebec and the City of Montréal, we have added 26 bachelor apartments for women facing housing insecurity or who are at risk of homelessness here in Laurier–Sainte-Marie. This demonstrates our shared commitment to supporting those who need it most."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie

"Our administration views housing as an essential part of a sustainable solution to the housing crisis and to supporting the vulnerable among us. Résidence Marcelle and Jean Coutu will provide a home for 26 women at risk of homelessness. Thanks to the work of our partner Chez Doris and the SHDM's expertise and significant investments, 26 people have a roof over their heads and are getting the services they need. These complex issues call for tailored support. We welcome the participation of all government and community partners, which made this project possible. This initiative is vital to meeting the growing needs arising from the vulnerability crisis."

Benoit Dorais, Executive committee vice-chair of Montréal and responsible for housing, real estate strategy, property valuation and legal affairs

"This residence is a great example of SHDM teams developing a real estate project that makes a real difference for vulnerable populations in Montréal. We invested more than $5 million from our own funds in this 26-unit building. It's the latest of 168 housing units for vulnerable people that we have built in the borough of Ville-Marie over the past few months. I would like to thank all our partners, both public and private, as well as Chez Doris, who helped get this project off the ground. It shows that by working together and joining forces, we can find solutions to provide sustainable housing for people facing housing insecurity."

Sophie Rousseau-Loiselle, Executive Director, SHDM

"We are extremely proud to officially open Résidence Marcelle and Jean Coutu. The addition of these 26 bachelor apartments to Chez Doris's services makes it a major contributor to overall support for the homeless in Montréal. In addition to living in safe new housing, the 26 women residents receive support to help improve their lifestyle, their independence and, above all, their self-esteem. This housing is both an opportunity and a caring, reassuring community for them. It helps them avoid or get off the streets. We also applaud the support of all our partners, without whom this project would not have happened, including the SHDM and the Fondation Marcelle and Jean Coutu."

Carole Croteau, Chair of the Board, Chez Doris

Résidence Marcelle and Jean Coutu at a glance

2233 De Champlain Street, borough of Ville-Marie

26 bachelor apartments for women facing housing insecurity or experiencing homelessness

Owner: SHDM

Managing organization: Chez Doris

Architecture: Rayside Labossière

Structural engineering: NCK Inc.

Mechanical engineering and electricity: Rochon Experts-Conseils

Environmental engineering consultants: Groupe Gesfor, Poirier, Pinchin inc.

Contractor: Germano Construction Corporation

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About the SHDM

The SHDM is a non-profit paramunicipal corporation that contributes to Montréal's social and economic vitality by developing, managing and enhancing residential, institutional and cultural real estate assets. As the real estate arm of the City of Montréal, it plays a key role in creating and maintaining affordable and sustainable communities through the responsible management of its housing stock of over 5,000 units.

www.shdm.org/en

About Chez Doris

Founded in 1977 as a day shelter for women in difficulty, Chez Doris has grown to serve more than 1,500 vulnerable women every year, providing them with comprehensive support in a spirit of inclusion and respect. In addition to meals, Chez Doris provides clothing, financial management support, medical services, an overnight shelter and access to various housing solutions, including permanent residences. Chez Doris's mission is to support and empower all women in precarious situations so that they can reach their full potential. We do this by offering a broad range of services in safe spaces where they can find non-judgmental help and personal comfort.

