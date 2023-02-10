MONTRÉAL, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Federal and Quebec governments and the City of Montréal officially opened Les voisines de Lartigue — an Old Brewery Mission project that provides 12 bachelor apartments to women experiencing homelessness.

Government of Québec Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) City of Montréal Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

The government of Canada contributed $840,187 to make this $3-million project a reality in 2022. Federal funding was offered through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the Canada-Quebec Agreement for the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI). The Government of Quebec will allocate 12 rent supplements, so that residents pay 25% of their income for their housing. This could represent an investment of $1.5 million over 20 years.

These new units are designed for women who are independent enough to live in a community setting and who require minimum psychosocial support. Les Voisines de Lartigue provides them with a safe place to live so they can regain independence and take back control of their lives. The Lartigue Avenue building is just steps from Patricia McKenzie Hall, an emergency services centre and shelter for women at the Old Brewery Mission. This proximity provides project residents with access to daily support and assistance services. A dedicated team of social workers and psychosocial consultants will support these women on their path to full community reintegration.

Quotes:

"Canadians must have homes that are safe, decent and affordable. By creating more affordable housing like the ones here at Les voisines de Lartigue, we are moving toward a fairer society where everyone can have adequate housing. To the new residents, I say: 'Welcome home.'" – The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie and Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Our government is proud to fund the Old Brewery Mission's Les Voisines de Lartigue. This project is part of a network of housing that meet the needs of vulnerable individuals. These 12 units provide the conditions necessary for women experiencing or at risk of homelessness to reintegrate their community." – Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga

"Congratulations to the Old Brewery Mission for delivering this initiative. It will give hope to women striving for independence and agency in their lives. The Government of Quebec is proud to support the project's mission through rent supplements, which will ensure that residents won't spend more than 25% of their income on housing." – France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"These additional supportive housing units that address the specific needs of women is great news. Congratulations to the Old Brewery Mission and to all partners who made this project a success. I am especially pleased because this initiative aligns perfectly with our government's vision — that is, to help people experiencing or at risk of homelessness by promoting their well-being and fostering their independence. Ending homelessness is a priority for Quebec. I'm thrilled to see all of these partners come together in support of organizations that work on solutions every day." – Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister responsible for Social Services

"This Old Brewery Mission project is an important addition to the organization's service offering that helps and supports vulnerable women. Several initiatives, such as these 12 new units, demonstrate our efforts to stamp out homelessness in the metropolis." – Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

"The implementation of the Voisines de Lartigue will have important benefits for improving the lives of some of our society's most vulnerable citizens. This speaks to the need for continued delivery of projects funded by the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), which targets individuals who often have more difficult or limited access to mainstream housing programs. For us, housing, accompanied by adapted services, is the appropriate response to help people in need and to provide them with dignified living environments. Our government will continue to deliver a strong and sustainable response to issues of affordability and homelessness in the city, especially where the need is greatest." – Benoit Dorais, Vice-President of the Executive Committee of the City of Montreal, responsible for housing, real estate strategy and legal affairs

"I would like to thank all the partners who came together to ensure the success of this essential project, which gives vulnerable women a reassuring and comfortable environment that will promote their social inclusion. We reiterate that long-term solutions to homelessness are in housing, and we must continue to support these types of projects." – Josefina Blanco,Responsible for Homelessness and Diversity and Social inclusion on the City of Montreal's executive committee

"Projects like Les Voisines de Lartigue are essential to reducing homelessness in Montréal. It is vital that we quickly rehouse people experiencing homelessness in housing that is adapted to their individual needs so that we minimize the time they spend in emergency housing and increase the chances of getting them permanently out of homelessness. The Old Brewery Mission is very proud to offer these services to vulnerable women in our network." – James Hughes, President and CEO of the Old Brewery Mission

Quick facts:

In 2021, the Old Brewery Mission purchased a building on Lartigue Avenue in the Ville-Marie borough for $1.7 million . The goal was to provide housing and services to homeless women or those at risk of becoming homeless. Rehabilitation work on this 3-storey building, built in 1955, required an investment of $1.3 million .





borough for . The goal was to provide housing and services to homeless women or those at risk of becoming homeless. Rehabilitation work on this 3-storey building, built in 1955, required an investment of . Rehabilitation work was completed in August 2022 . The building features 12 furnished new bachelor units, equipped with a refrigerator, a kitchenette and a private bathroom. Building amenities include a common lounge area, laundry and storage facilities, and a small back courtyard.





. The building features 12 furnished new bachelor units, equipped with a refrigerator, a kitchenette and a private bathroom. Building amenities include a common lounge area, laundry and storage facilities, and a small back courtyard. The Lartigue Avenue building is 1 of 4 new properties acquired by the Old Brewery Mission in 2021 and 2022. These new acquisitions add 70 units to the organization's existing housing stock of 332 units.





The Government of Quebec has allocated 12 rent supplements. This means that residents will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. Ninety percent of this assistance is funded by the Société d'habitation du Quebec (SHQ) and 10% is funded by the City of Montréal.





has allocated 12 rent supplements. This means that residents will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. Ninety percent of this assistance is funded by the Société d'habitation du (SHQ) and 10% is funded by the City of Montréal. The Government of Canada has contributed $840,187 to this project through CMHC. Funding is provided under the Canada-Quebec Agreement for the first round of the RHI.

Additional Information:

Founded in 1889, the Old Brewery Mission is the largest resource for homeless men in Quebec and the largest for women in Canada . The Mission has provided housing support and developed its own housing projects since 2006. It aims to provide a concrete, sustainable solution to chronic homelessness in Montréal, with services adapted to individuals' needs. The Old Brewery Mission offers emergency assistance, prevention services, transition support and rehousing initiatives.





and the largest for women in . The Mission has provided housing support and developed its own housing projects since 2006. It aims to provide a concrete, sustainable solution to chronic homelessness in Montréal, with services adapted to individuals' needs. The Old Brewery Mission offers emergency assistance, prevention services, transition support and rehousing initiatives. All participating organizations under the Major Cities Stream of RHI rounds 1 and 2 receive support from the City of Montréal throughout their project. In addition to providing technical support, the City ensures the projects' viability and the long-term affordability of the housing units. A total of 19 projects, representing more than 370 units, are selected thanks to the Government of Canada's financial contribution of more than $103 million under the "Major Cities" Stream of the Canada-Quebec RHI Agreement, and support from the Government of Quebec and the City of Montréal.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Brittany Hendrych, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Marikym Gaudreault, Press Secretary to the Executive Committee, Office of the Mayor and the Executive Committee, 438-925-0884; Media Relations Team: City of Montréal, [email protected]