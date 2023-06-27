HALIFAX, NS, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Halifax, and the Honourable Karla MacFarlane, Minister of L'nu Affairs, announced a joint investment of $15 million to support the construction of the new Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre.

They were joined by Pam Glode Desrochers, Executive Director of the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre.

The Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre will provide additional space for the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Society to continue to provide their structured, social-based programming to 7,000 urban Indigenous clients living in Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM). The new centre will also showcase Mi'kmaw culture and heritage in the city while serving as a key location for the urban Indigenous community to gather for community functions and events.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"The funding we announced today will contribute to a larger and purpose-built space for the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre to continue their essential work supporting urban First Nations people in key areas such as employment, schooling and housing. The government of Canada is proud to support the construction of a new Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre that will also be an icon of Mi'kmaw culture in downtown Halifax."

Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"An inclusive Canada is a prosperous and healthy Canada. But too many Indigenous Peoples in urban centres find it hard to access inclusive, safe and culturally-relevant services that can meet their needs. For over 50 years, the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre in downtown Halifax has provided services that include early childhood, employment and training resources. Today, we announced a $15 million investment to help with the construction of a new facility to take the organization into the next 50 years. I look forward to hearing all about the new space and the evolution of services for all Indigenous Peoples in Halifax."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

"The Friendship Centre provides essential services for many community members. This will be so much more than a new building — it will be a place to come together, to host events and provide support to Mi'kmaw and Indigenous people throughout the urban centre."

The Honourable Karla MacFarlane, Minister of L'nu Affairs

"Today marks a new chapter for the much-anticipated Wije'winen Centre that will transform the availability of program services for the urban Indigenous community in Kjipuktuk. This funding from the Province of Nova Scotia and Infrastructure Canada will ensure that we can comprehensively continue to house and administer essential supports to the growing urban Indigenous population. The Office of L'nu Affairs and the Government of Canada have been integral partners in the development of the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre's operations. We could not be more appreciative of this partnership and the recognition of our expanding and multifaceted mission."

Pam Glode Desrochers, Executive Director, Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre

"Each day, a number of urban Mi'kmaw and Indigenous people walk through the doors of the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre looking for services, support, a safe space and understanding. This funding investment is another important step toward building the Wije'winen Centre and helping their team support a growing population."

Chief Annie Bernard-Daisley, Co-Chair of the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs

The Government of Canada is investing $5 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, while the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $10 million . This funding is in addition to the more than $28.8 million from the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund and $4 million from the Urban Programming for Indigenous People stream that the federal government announced for this project in 2022.

is investing in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program, while the Government of is investing . This funding is in addition to the more than from the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund and from the Urban Programming for Indigenous People stream that the federal government announced for this project in 2022. The Halifax Regional Municipality previously supported the project with a significant land transfer and the pending demolition of existing infrastructure.

Including today's announcement, 13 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $48.9 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $38 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

