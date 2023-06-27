GUYSBOROUGH, NS, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, the Honourable Greg Morrow, Minister of Agriculture and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Guysborough–Tracadie, and Catherine Hartling, Chairperson of the Board for the Transit Association of Guysborough (TAG), announced a combined investment of more than $181,000 to support public transit in Guysborough County.

Through this investment, the Transit Association of Guysborough will purchase an electric vehicle, a hybrid wheelchair-accessible van and two charging stations. These investments will help the Transit Association of Guysborough meet the increased demand for their by-appointment, door-to-door and wheelchair-accessible transportation service.

This investment will provide residents—particularly seniors, students and individuals with disabilities—with affordable and accessible transportation options that will enable them to go to school or work, attend medical appointments and take part in other activities. For those riders who depend on the Transit Association of Guysborough, having these additional transit options will enhance their quality of life and provide many with greater independence and a sense of freedom.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Today's announcement to expand and improve public transportation is wonderful news for the community. These changes mean that more people in the town and county of Guysborough will have accessible and affordable transportation options. By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is helping to build more inclusive and resilient communities."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Across the province, we are making transportation more reliable and accessible for people in dozens of communities. This work is essential for making sure everyone has the ability to go to work, visit family and friends, go to appointments and enjoy many activities that would otherwise be out of reach. Mobility matters, and I am proud to be part of this important investment."

The Honourable Greg Morrow, Minister of Agriculture and Member of Legislative Assembly for Guysborough–Tracadie, on behalf of the Honourable Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works

"The Transit Association of Guysborough (TAG) is grateful to receive this support and funding contribution from the federal and provincial governments. This funding will allow the TAG to continue to serve the residents of Guysborough County and Mulgrave with our planned expansion of our fleet. Affordable and accessible transportation has historically been a barrier for many individuals seeking access to healthcare, food, social connection, and other vital services in rural and urban areas. This funding will enable TAG to continue to break down these barriers and provide more of our population with accessible and equitable transportation."

Catherine Hartling, Chairperson of the Board for the Transit Association of Guysborough

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $144,807 to this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) while the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $36,202 .

is investing to this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) while the Government of is investing . The RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

A minimum of 10% of the total Rural Transit Solution Fund's $250-million funding envelope will be allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

funding envelope will be allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities. Applications to the Rural Transit Solutions Fund – Capital Projects stream are accepted on a continuous basis. This stream helps cover capital costs like the purchase of vehicles or digital platforms, as well as support for the purchase of zero-emission vehicles.

Through the Capital Projects stream, eligible applicants can seek contributions of up to $3 million to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to $5 million to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)).

to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)). One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The Rural Transit Solutions Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

