EAST CHESTER, NS, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Graves Island Provincial Park causeway will be widened and raised thanks to a combined investment of $2 million from the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Announced by Minister Sean Fraser and Minister Tory Rushton, this project will significantly reduce economic losses and maintain access to the island via the causeway.

The causeway is the only access to Graves Island Provincial Park. The project consists of raising the causeway one meter higher than the existing infrastructure to protect the park from the impacts of flooding, erosion and rising sea levels. The improvements to the causeway will also provide local residents, tourists and emergency services with continued access to the park.

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

"Ensuring our communities have reliable disaster mitigation infrastructure is key to safeguarding the livelihoods of all residents. Improving the Graves Island Provincial Park causeway will protect it from various environmental impacts and ensure that local residents and tourists have safe and continued access to the park for years to come."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our parks are important for tourism, recreation, biodiversity and connecting with nature. This investment will make sure Graves Island Provincial Park can operate without the interruption of causeway closures. It's one of the many steps the Province is taking to be resilient in the face of climate change."

The Honourable Tory Rushton, Nova Scotia Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables

The federal government is investing $1 million in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) and the Government of Nova Scotia is also investing $1 million .

in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) and the Government of is also investing . Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. To date, over $2.3 billion has been announced for infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and protect Canadians.

has been announced for infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and protect Canadians. This funding will support projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Eligible recipients include municipalities, local governments, provinces and territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector.. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

in total eligible costs to be considered eligible. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $489.1 million in funding.

in funding. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

