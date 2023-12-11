LAWRENCETOWN, NS, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - A section of Route 207 along Lawrencetown Beach will be rebuilt to protect it from the impacts of storm surge and sea level rise after a combined investment of over $2 million from the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia.

Announced by Parliamentary Secretary Darrell Samson and Minister Kent Smith, this project will ensure the road can remain open during storms and also reduce the need for more costly repairs.

This section of Route 207 is adjacent to the Atlantic Ocean and has weathered significant damage during storms, at times making it impassable and causing economic harm to nearby communities. The project includes rebuilding a 500-metre section of the road further away from the coast and naturalizing the existing section. The realignment starts at the top of the hill near Macdonald Tea House and concludes just before the western entrance of Lawrencetown Beach, with a reduction in the slope of the road.

Quotes

"These improvements to Route 207 in Lawrencetown will ensure the road can remain open during frequent storm events caused by climate change. This rebuilt section of road will also ensure that access to Lawrencetown Beach, a major recreation attraction, will remain accessible for all to enjoy."

Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Member of Parliament for Sackville–Preston–Chezzetcook on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We know that our storms are stronger, and we need to take action now to protect our communities. This investment will improve a section of highway that has been breached over the past 15 years by pounding waves and surf so that it can remain open to traffic and minimize any economic impact."



The Honourable Kent Smith, Nova Scotia Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture and Member of the Legislative Assembly for the Eastern Shore on behalf of the Honourable Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $1,020,668 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The province is also investing $1,020,668 .

through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The province is also investing . This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 52 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $317 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $423 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

