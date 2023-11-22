TRURO, NS, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - There will be a new roundabout at the intersection of McClures Mills Road and Willow Street in Truro thanks to the combined investment of $2.8 million from the Government of Canada, the Government of Nova Scotia, and the Town of Truro. Announced by David Ritcey, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River, and Bill Mills, Mayor of the Town of Truro, this project will ensure a safer and quicker commute for residents of Truro.

This investment will help ease the current traffic congestion for approximately 32,000 vehicles passing at the intersection of McClures Mills Road and Willow Street daily. The new infrastructure will help to improve the current traffic system and effectively manage the flow of traffic in this area. This measure will help reduce the number of traffic accidents and improve travel times for commuters.

The project is part of the Government of Canada's continued effort to strengthen communities and improve road safety in rural areas. By investing in safer roads, the Government of Canada is ensuring the safety of Canadians in communities across the country.

Quotes

"The construction of the McClures Mills Road and Willow Street roundabout announced today is one of many meaningful infrastructure projects we invest in with our partners across Canada. This investment will help people get where they need to go safely in Truro and will improve the commutes of the many Nova Scotians who will use this daily."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"As a government we are committed to road safety and this investment will help to ease traffic congestion in a safe and efficient manner for motorists in the Truro area. Improving the flow of traffic at this busy three-way intersection will improve productivity for the local business community and support future growth of the town's industrial park."

David Ritcey, Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook MLA, on behalf of Public Works Minister Kim Masland

"The Town of Truro has been committed to developing a roundabout in this location for many years. Through partnership with our federal and provincial government partners we're able to make this project a reality and appreciate being able to make this announcement. This investment in our community will have significant positive benefits."

Bill Mills, Mayor of the Town of Truro

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.1 million in this project, while the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $949,000 and the Town of Truro is contributing $759,000 .

is investing more than in this project, while the Government of is investing and the is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improved internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, 33 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $66 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $56 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/rnc-crn-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

