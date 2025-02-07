The Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador sign an agreement to address unsheltered homelessness

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador announced the signing of an agreement to support people living without homes, as part of the Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative (UHEI).

Funding will support the implementation of a Community Encampment Response Plan (CERP) that will immediately provide additional support to people living without homes. The plan is tailored to the specific needs of St. John's, and includes:

The construction of 13 new provincially-owned micro-homes in St. John's . These homes will be built on NL Housing land, either through traditional construction or modular builds, and will support individuals who are experiencing homelessness or who are unsheltered;

. These homes will be built on NL Housing land, either through traditional construction or modular builds, and will support individuals who are experiencing homelessness or who are unsheltered; Continued operations of the expanded staffed emergency shelter system and the transitional housing initiative, Horizons at 106; and

Funding to support the operations of End Homelessness St. John's, including its Community Outreach Team and its Supported Referrals Program, which help individuals remain housed and support those who find themselves homeless.

These initiatives will create flow from shelter to more stable housing options, creating critical capacity within the emergency shelter system to support people experiencing homelessness.

Through this agreement, more than $2,029,664 in federal funding will be made available over two years in St. John's. This is in addition to the approximately $61 million that the federal government is investing from 2019-2028 through the regionally delivered streams of Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is investing over $30 million in housing-focused responses to homelessness across the province from 2024-2026. This $30 million includes over $2 million in cost-matched funding to support CERP activities.

Housing provides stability and security and serves as the foundation for overall well-being. Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to live, and this initiative supports the federal government's progressive realization of the right to adequate housing.

More agreements with provinces and territories are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

"Our government is determined to build a Canada where homelessness is no longer an issue. Together, we can support all parts of the housing spectrum so that every person has a safe, affordable place to call home. As public spaces increasingly become places of refuge, it is a reminder that we must act. Through thoughtful investments and partnerships, we can strengthen support services and take meaningful steps toward ending chronic homelessness."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"As we have worked to address housing and homelessness challenges in our province, it has been clear at every turn that there is no one action or investment that can overcome these issues. This agreement is the latest in a series of efforts our government has taken, along with our federal and community partners, to help people break the cycle of homelessness. From expansion of staffed shelter beds, transitional and supportive housing to the creation of affordable housing, we are creating lasting housing solutions."

The Honourable John G. Abbott, Minister of Housing and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions

Quick facts

The Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative will help reduce the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, particularly those living in encampments. It is based on the deployment of a Community Encampment Response Plan (CERP) in each targeted community, adopting an approach that promotes housing stability with support services to ensure the dignity of individuals.

Federal funding provided for this agreement is part of a $250-million commitment, outlined in Budget 2024, to address the urgent issue of encampments and unsheltered homelessness across Canada .

commitment, outlined in Budget 2024, to address the urgent issue of encampments and unsheltered homelessness across . The $250-million investment from the federal government serves as a tool to coordinate matching funds from provincial and territorial governments to address encampments throughout the country.

investment from the federal government serves as a tool to coordinate matching funds from provincial and territorial governments to address encampments throughout the country. The Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative builds on existing programs like Reaching Home, through which the federal government is investing $5 billion over nine years to address homelessness across Canada .

over nine years to address homelessness across . Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy supports the goals of Canada's Housing Plan and the National Housing Strategy – to support the needs of the most vulnerable Canadians and to improve access to safe, stable and affordable housing.

Homelessness Strategy supports the goals of Housing Plan and the National Housing Strategy – to support the needs of the most vulnerable Canadians and to improve access to safe, stable and affordable housing. Since 2015, the federal government has helped almost two million Canadians find a place to call home.

