WHITE ROCK, BC, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Improvements to drainage infrastructure will enhance water quality in Semiahmoo Bay and help manage flooding along Marine Drive, after a combined investment of more than $9.86 million from the federal, provincial, and municipal governments.

Ernie Klassen, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries and Member of Parliament for South Surrey—White Rock; the Honourable Jagrup Brar, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals; Her Worship Megan Knight, Mayor of White Rock; and Chief Harley Chappell, Semiahmoo First Nation were present to deliver today's announcement.

The Marine Drive Stormwater Improvements project includes a range of drainage infrastructure upgrades along Marine Drive between Stayte Road and Finlay Street, including the installation of approximately two kilometres of new stormwater pipe, the review and construction of a new pump station, the removal of existing aging infrastructure, and improvements to water quality at the outfall. By enhancing stormwater quality, the project will preserve biodiversity and support the overall health of Semiahmoo Bay.

This project exemplifies our shared commitment to collaborative infrastructure planning in response to the growing impacts of climate change to better protect homes, businesses, and key transportation routes. It marks a significant step forward in addressing long-standing flooding and infrastructure challenges in the community. Replacing aging infrastructure will improve the drainage system's efficiency and reliability, fostering a more resilient, sustainable, and connected community for generations to come.

Quotes

"Investments in stormwater management are essential to maintaining clean waterways and ensuring our communities remain safe and healthy. As we've seen in recent years, climate change is a growing concern, and the best way to prepare is through strong collaboration with local governments. By working together, we can build resilience and ensure our infrastructure is ready to withstand future storms and protect our communities."

Ernie Klassen, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries and Member of Parliament for South Surrey—White Rock on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"These upgrades mean more peace of mind for White Rock families with better protection for homes and businesses and safer roads when storms hit. We're building stronger, more climate-resilient communities where people feel safe and supported in the face of climate change."

The Honourable Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

"The City of White Rock is proud to invest in this critical upgrade to our stormwater infrastructure. By taking action today, we're helping protect homes, businesses, and natural ecosystems from the growing impacts of climate change. This investment strengthens our city's resilience and reflects our commitment to building a safer, more sustainable future for everyone who calls White Rock home."

Her Worship Megan Knight, Mayor of White Rock

"The Semiahmoo First Nation welcomes this partnership and the shared commitment to protecting the land and waters that have sustained our people for generations. These improvements to stormwater infrastructure are a meaningful step toward enhancing the health of Semiahmoo Bay. By working together, we are building a stronger, more resilient future for all communities—rooted in respect for the responsibilities we share in its care."

Chief Harley Chappell, Semiahmoo First Nation

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $3,946,900 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is investing $3,288,754 and the City of White Rock is contributing $2,631,596 .

Including today's announcement, over 160 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia with a total federal contribution of more than $765 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $429 million .

with a total federal contribution of more than $765 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

