Today, Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, the Honourable John G. Abbott, Newfoundland and Labrador's Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and Sheilagh O'Leary, Deputy Mayor of St. John's, announced a joint investment of more than $11.8 million to improve public transit in St. John's.

This investment will enable the purchase of up to 18 accessible, paratransit hybrid or electric vehicles to replace the current gasoline-burning fleet used in the GoBus service in St. John's and Mount Pearl. This will help ensure the stability and continuity of the paratransit service, which does not follow a fixed route or schedule and provides individualized rides. Additionally, all 120 Metrobus shelters in St. John's will also be getting solar panel kits, which will allow the city to illuminate the shelters using solar energy instead of electricity.

This investment will also enable the construction of a shared-use path from Logy Bay Road to Portugal Cove Road. Existing gravel trails will be upgraded to a three-metre-wide asphalt surface with rest areas, trailheads, landscaping, signage and wayfinding. Existing access paths from nearby streets, street crossings and intersections will also be upgraded to create a continuous and comfortable route.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Today's announcement will make our paratransit system in St. John's and Mount Pearl more robust while ensuring we continue to reduce our carbon footprint. The shared-use path that will be constructed in St. John's will increase options for active transportation, making it easier and more affordable to get around the city. Investments like these in public transportation connect residents to local businesses and services while improving the well-being of our communities."

Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"We know the value of being able to experience our towns and communities, and an important element of that experience is access to reliable transportation. We are happy to support these projects, which support accessibility and provide more active transportation options in two of our largest municipalities. These projects will also reduce our carbon footprint, supporting the health and well-being of all residents in our province now and in the future."

The Honourable John G. Abbott, Newfoundland and Labrador's Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"The City of St. John's is committed to accessible and active transportation, and climate action. These funds not only help us meet out targets as we build our city-side active transportation network but also help us to achieve sustainability goals identified in Resilient St. John's, our climate plan, on the road to net zero by 2050."

Sheilagh O'Leary, Deputy Mayor of St. John's

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $4,797,156 in these projects, while the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is investing $3,959,449. The City of St. John's is contributing $3,122,9321 .

is investing $3,959,449. The is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today's announcement, 24 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Newfoundland and Labrador , with a total federal contribution of more than $22 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $16.9 million .

and , with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

