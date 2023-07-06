ARCADIA, NB, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Réjean Savoie, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, and His Worship Derek Pleadwell, Mayor of Arcadia, announced a joint investment of more than $393,000 to revitalize Arcadia's sewage treatment lagoon.

This investment will optimize the lagoon operations to improve the reliability of the treatment systems and protect the health of the environment and residents. The work will include the construction of a pad to install bag filtration systems that will dehydrate the biosolids and be removed by a licensed disposal facility.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Investments in modern wastewater infrastructure protect the health of local ecosystems and enable communities to welcome new residents. Working alongside our provincial partners, our government will continue to support projects like this one and improve the lives of New Brunswickers right across the province."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in this important infrastructure benefits residents and helps build a vibrant and sustainable community. The Regional Development Corporation is pleased to work with municipalities across the province to help fund their infrastructure priorities."

The Honourable Réjean Savoie, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"Projects like these are vital to creating vibrant & sustainable communities. We are grateful to our Federal and Provincial partners for their contributions to this worthy project. Arcadia is excited to begin this much needed project."

His Worship Derek Pleadwell, Mayor of Arcadia

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $235,980 in this project, the Government of New Brunswick is investing $131,087 and the Village of Arcadia is contributing $26,233 .

funding comes from the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improve internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, 56 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream have been funded in New Brunswick , with a total federal contribution of more than $183 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $90 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

