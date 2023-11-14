FUNDY ALBERT, NB, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Fundy Albert will be building new wells and related infrastructure thanks to the combined investment of over $12.2 million from the governments of Canada and New Brunswick and the municipality. Announced by Wayne Long, Member of the Legislative Assembly Mike Holland, and Mayor Robert Rochon, this project will aim to address the recurring boil water advisories, reduce the pumping time of the current well and improve access to potable water in the Village.

This project involves building two new wells and new water supply infrastructure. This initiative is designed to correct high turbidity levels and lack of capacity to meet demands. Construction of new wells, reservoirs, pumphouse and booster station, water treatment plant, and the construction of a new watermain to connect the new wells to the municipal services will increase the capacity of the system to meet the town's water needs throughout the year.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Investments in green infrastructure are key to building vibrant and sustainable communities. The investments we are making today will provide residents and visitors with high-quality services for years to come."

Wayne Long, MP, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This project will aim to address the recurring boil water advisories that the village has experienced over a number of years. Residents will certainly benefit from these upgrades and local businesses can continue to welcome visitors from around the world to this iconic community on the Bay of Fundy."

Mike Holland, MLA for Albert, on behalf of Réjean Savoie, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation.

"Council of the Village of Fundy Albert is very pleased with this announcement and appreciative of the federal and provincial contributions to this extremely important project for the Community of Alma. Once realized, this new water source and related infrastructure will provide much needed stability and predictability for residents and business owners in this important tourist community. We appreciate the residents and business owners in Alma who have cooperated through numerous requests to conserve water, and repeated boil water advisories. With this announcement, there is now reason for optimism."

Robert Rochon, Mayor of Fundy Albert

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $7,344,000 in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, while the Government of New Brunswick is investing $4,079,592 and the Village of Fundy Albert is contributing $816,408 .

is investing in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program, while the Government of is investing and the Village of Fundy Albert is contributing . This stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improved internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/rnc-crn-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nb-eng.html

Contacts

For more information (media only), please contact:

Micaal Ahmed (he/him/il)

Communications Manager

Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

(343) 598-3920

[email protected]

Media Relations

Infrastructure Canada

613-960-9251

Toll free: 1-877-250-7154

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn

Communications Director

Regional Development Corporation

506-429-2624

[email protected]

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada