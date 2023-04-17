RIVERVIEW, NB, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Member of Parliament for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe, the Honourable Bruce Fitch, Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Réjean Savoie, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, and His Worship Andrew LeBlanc, Mayor of the Town of Riverview, announced a joint investment of more than $39.9 million to support the construction of a new recreation complex in Riverview.

The Riverview Recreation Complex will offer a combination of recreational and gathering spaces for public meetings and special events, as well as cultural and community activities. It will feature a new 8-lane, 25-metre pool and separate leisure pool, a 200-metre padded walking track, a field house, and a multi-purpose room and event space.

This project will help improve community access to recreational facilities that are open to all ages and abilities, meeting the long-term needs of this growing community.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"After speaking with people in the community at various occasions, I know residents of Riverview have been waiting for this project to come to life for a long time now. I am glad to see that we are finally at the finish line. The new Riverview Recreation Complex will be perfectly positioned to attract young families and create a sense of togetherness. I am very proud of the Government of Canada's support for this large, fully-accessible complex that will yield long-term community benefits."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Member of Parliament for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Town of Riverview and surrounding communities have been working to make this project a reality for several years and it is great to see there are finally going to be shovels in the ground with today's announcement. Our community is growing and improving community and recreation infrastructure will promote an active lifestyle for the residents of Riverview and the entire region which is good for your health."

The Honourable Bruce Fitch, Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Réjean Savoie, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"Today's announcement has been a long time in the making. This wouldn't have been possible without the community's support, including former-mayor Seamans, a citizen-led steering committee and capital fundraising committee who are working with residents and local businesses to raise funds – with an outstanding show of support for the Riverview Recreation Centre. We look forward to the next phase of the project as we continue to develop infrastructure and programs to support our active community."

His Worship Andrew LeBlanc, Mayor of the Town of Riverview

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $19,980,050 in this project, while the Government of New Brunswick is investing $6,000,000 and the Town of Riverview is contributing $13,980,050 .

is investing in this project, while the Government of is investing and the is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improved community infrastructure, and improved internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, 44 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream have been funded in New Brunswick with a total federal contribution of more than $131 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $54 million .

with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

