CARAQUET, NB, July 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie‒Bathurst, the Honourable Réjean Savoie, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, and His Worship Bernard Thériault, Mayor of Caraquet, announced a joint investment of $22.5 million to build the new Centre régional des générations in Caraquet.

This investment will enable the replacement of the Colisée Léopold-Foulem, an aging piece of infrastructure, with a new, modern facility that will better meet the needs of the region's residents. The new centre will include an indoor NHL-sized arena with 600 seats, a multi-lane walking track, changing rooms and a canteen. The new facilities will also include indoor space for Caraquet's outdoor club, including rental storage lockers and restrooms in addition to a multipurpose community space and administrative area.

The new centre will improve access to safe and quality recreational infrastructure for the residents of Caraquet and the communities that surround it.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"The new Centre regional des générations will enable residents of Caraquet and surrounding communities to have access to high-quality recreational infrastructure where they can practice their favourite sport and socialize. The community has been talking about this project for a long time – and we're proud to be a part of making it happen."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Regional Generations Centre will be a modern, high-quality facility. This long-awaited project is now about to see the light of day. The work of the Town of Caraquet, the support of neighboring communities and the generous contributions of donors to this magnificent project are the reasons why residents of our communities will be able to practice their favourite sports."

Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie‒Bathurst

"Modern recreational infrastructure is important to health and well-being of the residents, as well as the growth and sustainability of Caraquet and the communities that surround it. That is why our government is pleased to be making a significant investment in the construction of a new multi-purpose recreation centre."

The Honourable Réjean Savoie, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"Today is a great day, both for the people of Caraquet and for people from municipalities across the region, particularly those living in Rivière-du-Nord and Hautes Terres. A special thank you to the current and past municipal councils who believed in this project, in particular the municipal council led by Kevin J. Haché, who initiated it. Thanks also to the federal and provincial governments for their support. We're delighted to be able to build this kind of infrastructure, which will contribute to the well-being of the entire population."

His Worship Bernard Thériault, Mayor of Caraquet

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $11.9 million in this phase of the project (Phase 2). The Government of Canada invested an additional $100,000 for Phase 1, announced in 2020. The Government of New Brunswick is investing more than $5.1 million , and the Town of Caraquet is contributing more than $5.4 million .

is investing in this phase of the project (Phase 2). The Government of invested an additional for Phase 1, announced in 2020. The Government of is investing more than , and the Town of Caraquet is contributing more than . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improved internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, 62 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream have been funded in New Brunswick , with a total federal contribution of more than $189 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $92.9 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/rnc-crn-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nb-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Jean Bertin, Media Relations, Regional Development Corporation, 506-478-2367, [email protected]; Julie Jacob, Clerk, Town of Caraquet, 506-726-2727, [email protected]