RIVIÈRE-DU-NORD, NB, July 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie–Bathurst, the Honourable Réjean Savoie, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, His Worship Denis Losier, Mayor of the Regional Municipality of Tracadie and His Worship Joseph Lanteigne, Mayor of the Town of Rivière-du-Nord, announced a joint investment of more than $15.5 million, with more than $7.23 million in federal funding for Rivière-du-Nord, and more than $2.37 million in federal funding for the Regional Municipality of Tracadie, to improve water and wastewater infrastructure in the Acadian Peninsula.

In Rivière-du-Nord, this investment will enable the construction of a new sanitary sewer system and aqueduct system on boulevard des Acadiens and rue du Pont. Work includes the installation of a 4,100-metre sanitary sewer system with two lift stations, an aqueduct system connected to the existing infrastructure with one booster station, and the reinstatement of road infrastructure.

In Tracadie, this investment will enable the renewal of aging sanitary sewer, water and storm sewer mains on Principale Street. Work includes replacing a total of over 200 metres of sanitary sewer and iron pipe water mains with PVC lines and replacing over 100 metres of concrete storm sewers. Additionally, approximately 110 metres of road will be refurbished and a new bike path will be added.

These investments will improve access to drinking water and increase the capacity to manage wastewater.

A federal investment will also enable Tracadie to develop a network of new bike lanes and trails and conduct a study regarding the construction of a new footbridge across the Petit-Tracadie River.

This investment contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting the expansion of networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges by making it safer for active transportation users to commute through the downtown area.



By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"The Acadian Peninsula is currently undergoing a remarkable renewal thanks to the arrival of new businesses and residents. Through investments like the ones we're announcing today, our government continues to be there to support its growth and ensure the region's residents can benefit from a great quality of life."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investments in modern, efficient water systems in Rivière-du-Nord and Tracadie, as well as new bike paths for the municipality of Tracadie, will greatly improve our local infrastructure. There's no better time than now to renew and improve the infrastructure of our communities. Thanks to this funding, these 2 municipalities will be able to launch work that will create local jobs."

Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie–Bathurst

"Investments in this critical infrastructure will benefit residents and support growth in these communities. We are pleased to work with the municipalities of Tracadie and Rivière-du-Nord to help fund these projects."

The Honourable Réjean Savoie, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"Trails for active transportation and a footbridge over the Petit-Tracadie River will promote healthier lifestyles. These major investments will strategically improve the connectivity of the Véloroute de la Péninsule acadienne and promote active transportation while strengthening accessibility within our regional municipality. By investing in our municipal infrastructure, the Government of Canada is helping to grow the economy of our regions and, in doing so, is also contributing to building more resilient communities."

His Worship Denis Losier, Mayor of the Regional Municipality of Tracadie

"For the town of Rivière-du-Nord, and more specifically for this sector of Bertrand, this project represents an improvement that will ensure the quality of drinking water and adequate wastewater treatment for the residents concerned, thanks to the support of the various levels of government. For our municipality, in addition to encouraging residential and commercial development, this is a first in terms of water treatment infrastructure."

His Worship Joseph Lanteigne, Mayor of the Town of Rivière-du-Nord

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $9,611,943 in these projects and the Government of New Brunswick is investing $4,387,978 . The Regional Municipality of Tracadie is contributing $776,693 and the Municipality of Rivière-du-Nord is contributing $803,966 .

is investing in these projects and the Government of is investing . The Regional Municipality of is contributing and the Municipality of Rivière-du-Nord is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure streams of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, as well as the Active Transportation Fund (ATF).

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure streams of the Investing in Infrastructure Program, as well as the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). The Regional Municipality of Tracadie is receiving $1,935,148 from the Active Transportation Fund and $444,715 from the Green Infrastructure Stream. The Municipality of Rivière-du-Nord is receiving $7,232,080 from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream.

is receiving from the Active Transportation Fund and from the Green Infrastructure Stream. The Municipality of Rivière-du-Nord is receiving from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream. The Green Infrastructure Stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 126 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream and the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream have been funded in New Brunswick , with a total federal contribution of more than $422 million and a total provincial contribution of over $256 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of over . The Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improved internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients under the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible.

The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years, starting in 2021, in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years, starting in 2021, in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

