BURNS LAKE, BC, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Three new water and wastewater projects in the region will provide cleaner and more reliable municipal services thanks to an investment of more than $10 million from the governments of Canada and British Columbia, and the municipalities of Burns Lake, Fraser Lake, and the District of Mackenzie. These projects were announced today by Minister Sean Fraser, Minister Anne Kang, and Mayor Henry Wiebe.

Due to its age, the current sewage treatment plant and electrical equipment in Burns Lake have reached the end of their service life. This project will replace the phosphorus treatment system, provide a new ultraviolet disinfection system, and make improvements to the lagoon system, improving services for a healthier environment.

Additionally, Fraser Lake will upgrade its aging reservoir, including the construction of a new water storage reservoir, improving the mixing system, valves and pipe connections, upgrading the control building and electrical components, providing clean, reliable drinking water to the community.

Finally, the District of Mackenzie will construct a water treatment system in the Gantazhaz subdivision in order to reduce manganese levels and bring the community into compliance with the Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality. This investment includes a new water treatment building, installing a manganese and iron removal system, chlorine injection system, and related works.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Investments in essential public infrastructure are vital to building healthy and resilient communities. Funding announced today will ensure that these small communities have efficient and safe water and wastewater infrastructure that provides clean drinking water, better wastewater management, and a green clean growth solution for the region."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The lakes, rivers and mountains of central British Columbia represent a unique and beautiful ecosystem. My ministry works hard to sustain that beauty while supporting the people who call this area home. That's why it's important for all orders of government to support growing communities like Burns Lake, Fraser Lake, and Mackenzie to improve their infrastructure projects. Let's continue to work together to promote environmental sustainability in the region, and give residents and visitors more reliable services they can depend on for years to come"

Honourable Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs

"Investment in large, green infrastructure projects is unattainable for most small, rural municipalities without the financial assistance from both the federal and provincial governments. Council is extremely pleased to receive funding under the Canada Infrastructure – Environmental Quality program to replace our antiquated sewer treatment system. The upgrades to the system will improve service to Indigenous and non-Indigenous residents of our municipality while reducing air and water pollution and resource consumption by using ultraviolet light instead of chlorine to treat the effluent. This project is a win for the community and the environment."

His Worship Henry Wiebe, Mayor of Burns Lake

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $4,226,500 in these projects, while the Government of British Columbia is investing $3,521,731 . The three municipalities are contributing a combined total of $2,818,019 .

is investing in these projects, while the Government of is investing . The three municipalities are contributing a combined total of . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 140 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been funded in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of nearly $674 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $355 million .

, with a total federal contribution of nearly and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Kevin Collins, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Ministry of Municipal Affairs, Province of British Columbia, 236-478-3459; Sheryl Worthing, Chief Administrative Officer, Village of Burns Lake, 250-692-7587 x223, [email protected]