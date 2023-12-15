NANAIMO, BC, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Improvements to the Regional District of Nanaimo's French Creek Pollution Control Centre (FCPCC) will improve secondary wastewater treatment for more efficient and reliable services to residents, after a joint investment of more than $25.4 million from the federal and provincial governments, along with the Regional District of Nanaimo.

The FCPC treats wastewater from approximately 29,000 homes and businesses in local communities, Including septage from septic systems, and wastewater from properties with holding tanks.

Announced by Minister Sean Fraser, MLA Shelia Malcolmson on behalf of Minister Anne Kang, and Vanessa Craig, Chair of the Regional District of Nanaimo, this project will upgrade the existing FCPCC by building and combined treatment units, including a bioreactor and clarifier, to improve secondary wastewater treatment and reduce odor for French Creek, Qualicum Beach, Parksville, and neighbouring communities. It will also increase the treatment plant's capacity by approximately 30% to meet anticipated population growth, address complaints through improved odour control, and increase the Centre's useful life until 2040.

Once complete, the FCPCC upgrades will ensure communities in the Regional District of Nanaimo have improved access to high-quality wastewater services and fresher air.

Quotes

"When we invest in the improvement of essential services, we are investing in healthier, more sustainable communities. Upgrading secondary treatment in the Regional District of Nanaimo will ensure residents have access to efficient wastewater services, while minimizing the impact on the environment. We will continue investing in projects that directly benefit communities across the country."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in a better future for Canada begins with effective, strategic investments in communities, such as the Regional District of Nanaimo. One way the federal government supports growth in this region is by upgrading the wastewater facilities to meet the increased demand on public infrastructure for years to come, while protecting the environment at the same time."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Qualicum Beach, Parksville, and surrounding communities hold a natural beauty for residents and visitors alike. Greater popularity means increased demand on public infrastructure, upgrades to improve water treatment are more important than ever. That's why all levels of government are supporting more efficient services while reducing the impact to the environment."

Honourable Anne Kang, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs

"We thank the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia for this significant investment in the RDN's French Creek Pollution Control Centre Expansion and Odour Control Upgrade Project. This grant enables us to make critical infrastructure upgrades that will meet growing service demands in our communities while also helping to protect the environment through effective and efficient wastewater treatment."

Vanessa Craig, Chair of the Regional District of Nanaimo

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $10,198,744 in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The provincial government is investing $8,498,103 and the Regional District of Nanaimo is contributing $6,800,012 .

in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The provincial government is investing and the Regional District of is contributing . This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 95 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $451.5 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $294.9 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities, with over $33 billion going to communities in long-term, stable funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities, with over going to communities in long-term, stable funding through the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

Associated Links

