LAKE COWICHAN, BC, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The final phase of wastewater infrastructure upgrades is set to get underway thanks to an investment of more than $10.1 million from the governments of Canada and British Columbia, as well as Lake Cowichan. Announced by Minister Sean Fraser, Minister Anne Kang, and Mayor Tim McGonigle, this project will enhance the wastewater system, safeguarding the Cowichan River.

The funding will support the expansion of the wastewater treatment facility, enhancements in lagoon aeration, and the implementation of phosphorus removal and disinfection processes. All of these upgrades are essential for ensuring strict compliance with water quality standards in order to protect our environment and the well-being of the community.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"As we enter the final phase of the upgrades, our government remains committed to supporting infrastructure projects in Lake Cowichan that safeguard our water supply from environmental threats and promote sustainable wastewater management. We will continue investing in infrastructure that contributes to a brighter and promising future for our environment and communities."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Communities like Lake Cowichan exemplify the beauty of our province, making British Columbia a special place. That's why it's important to invest in projects, like the upgrades to the Lake Cowichan wastewater treatment plant, to ensure community members stay healthy and safe and that fragile ecosystems are maintained for generations to come," said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. "These upgrades to improve water treatment are more important than ever, and that's why all levels of government are supporting more efficient services while reducing the impact to the environment"

The Honourable Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs

"On behalf of myself, my fellow Councillors, and the citizens of Lake Cowichan, we are grateful for the grant funding announcement today to complete our Sewer Treatment plant upgrades. I wish to thank previous Mayors and Councillors for their previous efforts to secure the funding as well. This will go a long way to provide the wastewater infrastructure upgrades needed to support the growth of our community and that of our neighbouring Ts'uubaa-asatx First Nation.

"The upgrading of our wastewater treatment plant will resolve compliance issues mandated by provincial regulations required to meet provincial and federal water quality objectives for the Cowichan River, a Canadian designated heritage river. Again, many thanks to Staff, and all involved for the hard work and diligence in continuing to look for all options to also resolve the capacity issues."

His Worship Tim McGonigle, Mayor, Town of Lake Cowichan

The Government of Canada is investing $4,053,600 in this project, while the Government of British Columbia is investing $3,377,662. The Town of Lake Cowichan is contributing $2,702,738 .

is investing $4,053,600 in this project, while the Government of British Columbia is investing $3,377,662. The is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 82 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $392 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $243 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

