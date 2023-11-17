VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Nine public social housing buildings and one service building in British Columbia will benefit from improved ventilation, thanks to the combined investment of more than $4.8 million from the federal and provincial governments. Announced by Minister Sean Fraser and Minister Ravi Kahlon, these projects will improve the health and safety of occupants and staff.

One of these buildings, Mary Cridge Manor in Victoria, provides housing services for survivors of brain injury. It also allows people to stay for up to three years while undergoing a rehabilitative program. Funding will help support the maintenance of the facility by replacing energy-recovery ventilation, heat pumps, a make-up air unit, and exhaust fans in the kitchen. Once completed, this project will increase the building's access to clean air, ensuring those most at risk are better protected against pollutants while seeking treatment.

Also, the Beacon Hotel, Irving Hotel (previously known as Sunrise Hotel), Hotel Canada, Molson's Bank Building (Roosevelt Hotel), Maple Hotel (previously known as Washington Hotel) and Orange Hall – a BC Housing office that provides services for people in the Downtown Eastside – will also see upgrades to their ventilation systems. Improvements will bring fresh air in from outside and deliver it more effectively to rooms within, ensuring residents and staff breathe cleaner air.

In Merritt, Burnaby, and Chase, ventilation improvement projects will increase outdoor air intake and air cleaning for public social housing buildings. Upgrades include replacing furnaces, air conditioning units, and condensing units.

Once complete, these provincially-owned buildings in British Columbia will benefit from reduced energy usage, which will ultimately contribute to a cleaner and more comfortable environment for everyone.

Quotes

"We are proud to invest in projects like these that make a significant difference in the lives of Canadians. The funding announced today will support critical upgrades to several social housing buildings, making them more efficient and reliable so that they can continue to serve the communities that rely on them. We will always do what's needed to safeguard the health and safety of Canadians."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Taking care of our existing social housing is an essential part of our work to provide families, seniors and individuals with the kind of affordable housing they need to stay in the communities they call home. By investing in upgrades for these nine housing buildings, we're ensuring that residents can continue to live in safe, healthy environments."

The Honourable Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing

"Mary Cridge Manor provides supportive housing to survivors of brain injury in order to assist them in regaining life skills and well-being. Having a safe and comfortable home to live in is just one part of their journey towards recovery and health. The Cridge Centre for the Family is grateful for the investment of the Government of Canada and BC Housing in providing safe and healthy housing for our survivors."

Joanne Linka, Manager of Communication and Fund Development - Mary Cridge Manor

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $3,895,429 through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is contributing $973,857 .

is investing through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is contributing . Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Including today's announcement,129 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $118 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Related products

Backgrounder: The governments of Canada and British Columbia invest in public social housing retrofits across the province

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

COVID-19 Resilience Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: media-media[email protected], Ministry of Housing, Media Relations, 236-478-0251