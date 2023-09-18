CITY OF NANAIMO, BC, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and his Worship Leonard Krog, Mayor of the City of Nanaimo announced a joint investment of more than $15 million to support public transit in Nanaimo, British Columbia.

The Nanaimo Downtown Exchange project will include the construction of an expanded off-street transit exchange on Terminal Avenue at Commercial Street in downtown Nanaimo, which is required for future transit expansion in the Regional District of Nanaimo. The project also includes an operator rest facility and layover parking nearby on Cavan Street, this facility will include washroom and break room facilities, bus layover parking and upgrades to allow safe access, and use of the site and is designed to provide improved operator working conditions.

This exchange will support a series of transit service changes that will improve bus circulation in the downtown area, and increases to transit service level frequency to develop the Transit Future Network. The transit exchange will also be designed to achieve the Security Achieved through Functional Environmental (SAFE) Design Standard certification, which is the industry standard to physical security that reduces the risk and fear of crime by design, policy, and shaping public spaces. This certification will help the local government create safe, secure and enjoyable places to live, learn, work and play.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"More than ever, public transit is needed to connect people to their jobs, communities, and culture. The investment our government is making in Nanaimo transit and urban development will create jobs, reduce green house gas emissions and improve community connections for a strong and vibrant Nanaimo."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament, West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, British Columbia on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Building a new transit exchange in downtown Nanaimo will support our government's efforts to expand transit in the region so people have reliable, affordable and low-carbon transportation options to get around. The new exchange will also play an important part in revitalizing Nanaimo's downtown core and help build a resilient community that people will be proud to call home."

Honourable Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"The new downtown transit exchange will better connect the region with affordable, efficient and reliable transportation. BC Transit is pleased to move this exciting project forward, and we thank our government funding partners for their contributions. We look forward to supporting a vibrant and revitalized downtown core with public transportation options that make travelling easier for our customers."

Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit President and CEO

"The transit exchange will bring more people downtown to shop, work and visit our natural, historic and artistic treasures. Locating the exchange on Terminal Avenue is critical to building an effective transit system and revitalizing the heart of our city."

Leonard Krog, Mayor of the City of Nanaimo

"The Regional District of Nanaimo is a proud partner of the new downtown transit exchange project and appreciates the funding and commitment from the Government of Canada to improve transit accessibility and efficiency in our region. The new exchange will provide convenient connections between transit routes, enhancing the transit user experience."

Vanessa Craig, Chair, Regional District of Nanaimo

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $6,018,033 in this project, while the Government of British Columbia is investing $6,018,033 and the Regional District of Nanaimo is contributing $3,009,016 and the City of Nanaimo is contributing the land.

is investing in this project, while the Government of is investing and the Regional District of is contributing and the is contributing the land. The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today's announcement, 54 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been funded in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $2.5 billion and a total provincial contribution of over $3.8 billion .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of over . The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding, which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding, which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $29.2 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Public Transit Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/pti-itc-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

Connect with the Province of B.C. at: www.gov.bc.ca/connect

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Shiraz Keushgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, Government Communications and Public Engagement, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, 250 356-8241; Media contact: BC Transit communications, [email protected]; Communications, City of Nanaimo, 250-754-4251, [email protected]; Rebecca Taylor, Communications Coordinator, Regional District of Nanaimo, 250-390-6502, [email protected]