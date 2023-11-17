GOLDEN, BC, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Two bridges crossing Kicking Horse River will receive upgrades that make them more resilient to the impacts of climate change, thanks to a combined investment of more than $89.6 million from the governments of Canada and British Columbia. Announced by Member of Parliament John Aldag and Minister Rob Fleming, this project will reduce the risk of damage to essential infrastructure in Golden caused by climate-related events.

Kicking Horse Bridges 1 & 2 cross the river on Highway 95 and act as the sole link for vehicles between the north and south sides of Golden. They also provide a key link between Highways 1 and 3 and several communities along Highway 95 between Golden and Cranbrook. Funding will replace and increase capacity of the Kicking Horse River bridges to withstand the impacts of climate-related events such as ice jams, debris flows, and flooding. The upgrades will prevent the damage and potential loss of important connections that could threaten access to essential goods and services for communities in the area. Project funding will also improve active transportation options on the bridges by constructing multi-use paths that connect to the municipal active transportation network.

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

The federal government will continue investing in infrastructure to continue growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Our government remains committed to building a more resilient Canada. Infrastructure Canada's Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund supports proactive improvements to essential public infrastructure that will do exactly that. The funding announced today will reduce the risk of damage caused by climate-related events to two bridges that are integral to the residents of Golden and Highway 95 users. We will continue to invest in disaster and mitigation projects that safeguard Canadians and the infrastructure that keeps our communities running."

John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale – Langley City, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Climate-related events are becoming more frequent and more devastating for our infrastructure and the communities that depend on it. From 2021's extreme flooding to this year's record-breaking fire season, it's critical that we continue to work with our partners in all levels of government to invest in projects that keep the people of British Columbia safe and connected."

The Honourable Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"Exciting for Golden, this project will modernize and make this important connector in our community safer, efficient, and transformative for our downtown. We thank the federal government for its investment in critical public infrastructure and we have built an extraordinary relationship with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure through the project design and engagement process. I can't wait to continue this partnership and see the new bridge come to fruition."

His Worship Ron Oszust, Mayor of the Town of Golden

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $28,769,154 in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), while the Government of British Columbia is investing $60,882,000 .

is investing in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), while the Government of is investing . The DMAF program support projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Eligible recipients include municipalities, local governments, provinces or territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

in total eligible costs to be considered eligible. Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion through the DMAF. To date, over $2.3 billion has been announced through the DMAF for 85 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and protect Canadians.

through the DMAF. To date, over has been announced through the DMAF for 85 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and protect Canadians. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy It commits in new funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. The DMAF is an important piece of the Government of Canada's Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy.

