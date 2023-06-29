The governments of Canada and British Columbia invest in infrastructure across the province

WILLIAMS LAKE, BC, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada announced a joint investment of more than $5.5 million to support seven infrastructure projects in the Central Interior and Northern regions of British Columbia.

In Williams Lake, this investment will support improvements to the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. It will enable upgrades to the HVAC equipment, including the implementation of a system that will recover waste heat from arena refrigeration for use in pool heating, dehumidification, and air circulation. These improvements will reduce more than half of the facility's greenhouse gas emissions and improve indoor air quality to provide safer and healthier indoor recreation options for residents.

In the Northern region, investments in Prince George and Prince Rupert will support ventilation projects in a social housing complex and four schools to increase outdoor air intake and improve indoor air quality.

In the South Central Interior region, an investment in Merritt will complete approximately 1.5 kilometres of multi-use asphalt pathway, providing students with safer active transportation options to get to and from school and working towards building an active transportation network for the community.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Upgrading infrastructure with modern green technology reduces energy use, provides cleaner air and lowers carbon emissions. Together with our partners, the Government of Canada is investing today in infrastructure like schools and recreational centres so that residents, communities, and nature benefit for years to come."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Safe and sustainable infrastructure is key to the health of our communities and the environment. I am glad that this joint project will offer Williams Lake, Prince George, and Prince Rupert residents access to greener and cleaner infrastructure that will help keep them safe and support their well-being."

The Honourable Anne Kang, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs

"The City of Williams Lake is grateful for this investment in energy recovery, which puts the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on a path to a cleaner, greener future. The energy recovery system outlined for this project has been designed to use state of the art technology that will make the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex one of the most energy efficient facilities of its kind in Canada. We are grateful for the investment in recovering energy that can be utilized in other operational areas, and anticipate the operational impact could be as high as $35,000 per year in savings. The upgrades will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 65% or more, which supports the City's commitment to climate stewardship."

His Worship Surinderpal Rathor, Mayor for the City of Williams Lake

"We greatly appreciate the funding for the green infrastructure upgrades at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. This supports our continued efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of our recreation facilities, and complements projects we've completed throughout our region such as the expansion of solar energy systems."

Margo Wagner, Board Chair, Cariboo Regional District

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $3,524,082 in these projects, while the Government of British Columbia is contributing $2,042,150 . Proponents are investing $958,803 .

. Proponents are investing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from three streams of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP):

funding comes from three streams of the Investing in Infrastructure Program (ICIP): The Green Infrastructure – Climate Change Mitigation stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting clean technology.



The Community, Culture and Recreation stream supports improvements to community infrastructure, cultural buildings and sites, and recreational facilities.



The COVID-19 Resilience stream provides flexible funding to short-term projects.

Including today's announcement, 475 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program have been approved in British Columbia with a total federal contribution of more than $3.4 billion and a total provincial contribution of over $4.1 billion .

Infrastructure Program have been approved in with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of over . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our land and water.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our land and water. PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

Backgrounder

The governments of Canada and British Columbia invest in infrastructure across the province

