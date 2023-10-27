WILLIAMS LAKE, BC, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The construction of a water treatment plant will provide the community access to safe and healthier drinking water, thanks to an investment of more than $24.3 million from the Government of Canada, the Government of British Columbia and Williams Lake. Announced by Minister Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister Anne Kang, and Mayor Surinderpal Rathor, this project will reduce manganese levels in the drinking water, contributing to the overall well-being and resilience of the community.

The project will install approximately 850 metres of new watermain, providing the community with an increased supply of fresh, clean drinking water. The new water treatment plant will include a chlorination and filtration system that will lower manganese levels in the drinking water which is important for public health, especially among vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Investments in essential public infrastructure are vital to building healthy and resilient communities. Funding announced today for Williams Lake ensures that residents across the municipality have efficient and safe water infrastructure that provides clean drinking water, better stormwater management, and better protection from inclement weather events."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Having access to clean drinking water is critical to our well-being, and I know local governments are working hard to ensure community members' health and safety," said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. " That's why we are investing in a water treatment plant in Williams Lake so the communities in the Cariboo region have access to safe, reliable drinking water while protecting our natural resource."

The Honourable Anne Kang, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs

"Williams Lake has been focused on this project for a number of years and we are pleased that this partnership funding will help to deliver. A new water treatment plant will serve our community for decades into the future and is an essential investment in the Cariboo region. We are very thankful to both Provincial and Federal governments for their continued support."

His Worship Surinderpal Rathor, Mayor of Williams Lake

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $9,726,750 in this project, while the Government of British Columbia is investing $8,104,814 . Williams Lake is contributing $6,485,311 .

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 127 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been funded in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $649 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $340 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

