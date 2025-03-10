VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The health of our oceans and waterways is essential to sustaining aquatic species and ecosystems, and plays a crucial role in our own health and well-being. Canada's Oceans Protection Plan is increasing protections to preserve these important marine ecosystems, which are under pressure from climate change, pollution, and shipping activities.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, announced over $7.6 million in funding for four projects in British Columbia under the Aquatic Ecosystems Restoration Fund (AERF). This fund supports aquatic restoration projects helping to address the root causes of impacts to coastal and marine environments, including Canada's coastline, estuaries, and inland regions.

Projects receiving funding as part of today's announcement include:

Raincoast Conservation Foundation : $2,624,514 over three years to monitor and restore degraded habitat along the Lower Fraser River and estuary by building a more connected and productive habitat network for out-migrating juvenile salmon.

: over three years to monitor and restore degraded habitat along the Lower Fraser River and estuary by building a more connected and productive habitat network for out-migrating juvenile salmon. Pacific Salmon Foundation: $2,242,861 over three years to develop open-access resources and decision support tools for eelgrass, tidal marsh and kelp restoration projects in the Salish Sea. In the face of climate change, these tools will benefit practitioners looking to create, protect, and restore critical nearshore habitats in BC.

over three years to develop open-access resources and decision support tools for eelgrass, tidal marsh and kelp restoration projects in the Salish Sea. In the face of climate change, these tools will benefit practitioners looking to create, protect, and restore critical nearshore habitats in BC. Pacheedaht First Nation: $2,307,664 over three years to mitigate the loss of salt marsh and eelgrass habitat using habitat restoration at three sites in the Gordon River and San Juan River estuaries. The project will recover productive capacity that has been lost from these important but degraded nearshore environments.

over three years to mitigate the loss of salt marsh and eelgrass habitat using habitat restoration at three sites in the Gordon River and San Juan River estuaries. The project will recover productive capacity that has been lost from these important but degraded nearshore environments. Guardians of Our Salish Estuaries: $435,000 over three years to transform future salt marsh restoration efforts by modifying traditional fish trap techniques to restore and protect productive sedge marsh habitats.

Projects funded under AERF contribute to restoration priorities in coastal and upstream areas that have a direct impact on coastal aquatic ecosystems; contribute to the development and implementation of aquatic restoration plans; and stimulate partnership with Indigenous Peoples, conservation groups, and academia to address threats to Canadian aquatic species and habitats.

AERF is funded through the Oceans Protection Plan. The Oceans Protection Plan demonstrates how success is possible when Indigenous Peoples, industry, communities, experts, academia, and government work together to protect our environment, grow our economy, and support good jobs across the country. Canada's Oceans Protection Plan is keeping our oceans and coasts healthy, advancing reconciliation, and building a clean future for our children and grandchildren.

Quotes

''I'm proud that our government is helping to fund these vital projects, which are perfecting restoration and monitoring techniques, and enhancing vital nearshore habitats in British Columbia. Through close collaboration and concerted action, we are strengthening our ability to combat climate change through effective and sustainable aquatic restoration initiatives. ''

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The Oceans Protection Plan, through initiatives like the Aquatic Ecosystems Restoration Fund, continues to add stronger protections and restorations for our coastal ecosystems and wildlife. The investments announced in British Columbia today will make marine shipping safer than ever before in Canada."

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

Quick Facts

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has dedicated $3.5 billion to the Oceans Protection Plan, making it the largest investment Canada has ever made to protect its coasts and waterways.

has dedicated to the Oceans Protection Plan, making it the largest investment has ever made to protect its coasts and waterways. In December 2022 , the Government of Canada announced an investment of $75 million over five years for the Aquatic Ecosystems Restoration Fund, as part of the expanded Oceans Protection Plan, to support projects that conserve and restore priority coastal and upstream aquatic areas.

, the Government of Canada announced an investment of over five years for the Aquatic Ecosystems Restoration Fund, as part of the expanded Oceans Protection Plan, to support projects that conserve and restore priority coastal and upstream aquatic areas. The Government of Canada made significant investments in the Restoration Community under the Coastal Restoration Fund in 2017, and the Aquatic Ecosystems Restoration Fund continues to bring Indigenous groups, resource users, community organizations and other groups together to encourage local capacity to support aquatic habitat restoration, maintenance and revitalization.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For more information: Andrew Richardson, Acting Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]