OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, will announce new safe sport measures to continue to address the causes of and prevent maltreatment in Canada's sport system on Monday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Participation in the question-and-answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] for temporary access.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Monday, December 11, 2023

TIME:

1:00 p.m.

PLACE:

National Press Theatre

180 Wellington Street

Room 325

Ottawa

