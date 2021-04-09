OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, released the Government's response to the second annual report of the Disability Advisory Committee (Committee).

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and the Minister of National Revenue acknowledge the recommendations contained in this second report and reiterate the Government of Canada's strong commitment to better meet the needs and expectations of Canadians with disabilities, as well as their families and caregivers.

The Committee and the CRA have made significant progress on the 42 recommendations that were submitted in the first report, which was released in May 2019. Of the recommendations made in the 1st report, 90% are either complete, or at different stages of progression with stakeholder government departments, and within the Agency.

People with disabilities have experienced considerable hardship since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we work to get our economy back on track, the Government of Canada will continue to make the health and safety of all Canadians a top priority and ensure that adequate supports are in place for all. The CRA is committed to supporting people with disabilities in these challenging times, and will continue to put people at the heart of everything it does in keeping with its People First philosophy.

Quote:

"I would like to thank the members of the Disability Advisory Committee for this second annual report. It's been just over 4 years since the Government of Canada re-instated the Committee, which continues to serve as an important forum for persons with disabilities. I commend the Committee for their personal and professional involvement, whose ultimate goal is entirely for the benefit of people with disabilities in Canada, their families and their caregivers. The Canada Revenue Agency and I recognize the importance of their work, and we greatly appreciate it. We are all firmly committed to improving the services available to people living with disabilities to better meet their needs and expectations. We will continue to collaborate within the Government in order to prioritize these important issues and considerations related to disability in Canada."

- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

Quick Facts

The Disability Advisory Committee was re-established by the Government of Canada in 2017.

in 2017. The federal government invests money annually to address the needs of people with disabilities through a number of programs. These include the Enabling Accessibility Fund, the Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities, the People with Disabilities component of the Social Development Partnerships Program, the Registered Disability Savings Plan, the Canada Pension Plan Disability Benefit, and Workforce Development Agreements with provinces and territories.

Through Budget 2019, the federal government is investing in several initiatives to address barriers faced by people with disabilities, including:

$12 million over three years to improve employment outcomes for people with intellectual disabilities and autism spectrum disorders;

$13.7 million over five years to help remove technology barriers in government workplaces;

$25.8 million over five years to make documents accessible to people with disabilities;

Exempting RDSPs from seizure in bankruptcy;



Eliminating the requirement to close an RDSP when a beneficiary is no longer eligible for the Disability Tax Credit.

