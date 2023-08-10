The Government of Canada, the Municipality of Eastern Charlotte and Eastern Charlotte Waterways Inc. invest in new green community hub in Blacks Harbour

EASTERN CHARLOTTE, NB, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, His Worship John D. Craig, Mayor of Eastern Charlotte, and Briana Cowie, Executive Director of Eastern Charlotte Waterways Inc., announced a joint investment of more than $737,500 to support the Village Indoor Farm & Living Lab project in Blacks Harbour.

This investment will enable the conversion of the old grocery store into a more energy efficient facility in addition to making it more accessible for citizens. Retrofits to the building include upgrades to the HVAC and electrical systems, and windows. These improvements will help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 80% and increase the building's climate resilience.

This investment will help strengthen food security and create better job opportunities. This new facility will be a community hub to make fresh and healthy produce accessible to families and individuals in Charlotte County.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to supporting the most vulnerable people in our society. Access to good food can often be difficult in rural communities, particularly for low-income Canadians. Through our support for projects like this one, we are fighting food insecurity and strengthening the social fabric in communities across Charlotte County."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, on behalf of the Honorable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The municipality of Eastern Charlotte, under the former Village of Blacks Harbour, have been pleased to support the initiatives being undertaken by Eastern Charlotte Waterways Inc. The improvements and upgrades being completed at their Blacks Harbour facility will provide a benefit to the region for many years. The project brings a renewed use to a building that has been the center of the community for over 50 years. We are excited to see the continued success of the organization."

His Worship John D. Craig, Mayor of Eastern Charlotte

"As an organization committed to building climate resilient communities, we are thrilled to receive this funding contribution from our government partners. Since 2015, ECW has worked alongside community stakeholders to understand climate risks, impacts and adaptive solutions. Mitigating the impacts of climate change requires building local community resilience. We are proud that our Indoor Farm and Living Lab model not only helps to address existing food security issues but is also a real example of how we can redevelop and rehabilitate older structures and models into efficient and sustainable community assets for the future."

Briana Cowie, Executive Director of Eastern Charlotte Waterways Inc.

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $472,560 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB). The Municipality of Eastern Charlotte is contributing $90,000 , and Eastern Charlotte Waterways Inc. is contributing $175,000 .

is investing in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB). The Municipality of Eastern Charlotte is contributing , and Eastern Charlotte Waterways Inc. is contributing . The Government of Canada has also invested to this project through the Local Food Infrastructure Fund (LFIF) from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) and through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) from ACOA.

has also invested to this project through the from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) and through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) from ACOA. LFIF complements other ongoing federal efforts to address food security in Indigenous, remote and Northern communities, including through Nutrition North Canada.

The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website .

. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Related Products

Project: Village indoor farm and living lab – A Blueprint to nourish our rural communities

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick

Strengthened Climate Plan

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Kelly Ouimet, Director of Communications, 343-552-3420, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Jason N. Gaudet, CAO, Clerk, Municipality of Eastern Charlotte, 506-755-4320, [email protected]; Briana Cowie, Executive Director, Eastern Charlotte Waterways Inc., 506-456-6001, [email protected]