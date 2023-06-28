FREDERICTON, NB, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, the Honourable Blaine Higgs, Premier of New Brunswick, Dr. Paul Mazerolle, President and Vice Chancellor of the University of New Brunswick (UNB), and Mike Marin, Dean of UNB Law, announced a joint investment of more than $62 million to rehabilitate Fredericton's Justice Building to become the home of the UNB Faculty of Law. For the occasion, they were joined by Her Worship Kate Rogers, Mayor of the City of Fredericton

This investment will enable the rehabilitation of one of Fredericton's most iconic and historic buildings. The renovation will be done in accordance with principles of environmental sustainability, and designs that reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, in order to achieve LEED Gold certification. New ventilation and communications systems, increased accessibility features, improved lighting, new occupancy sensors, a freshly constructed atrium, and reconfigured spaces for public and academic use are but a few of the upgrades that will help reduce the building's yearly GHG emissions by approximately 30%.

The newly restored building will offer critical services to the community while educating the next generation of New Brunswick's leaders.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"UNB Law is one of Canada's premier law schools, and there is no more symbolic home for it than Fredericton's Justice Building. After serving for decades as a landmark for New Brunswick's legal community and as a physical representation of the legal system in our province, this investment injects renewed purpose into this iconic building. Through this partnership with the Government of New Brunswick and UNB, we are building on a legacy of providing students with the highest quality of education while investing in a sustainable future."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is pleased to support this investment, which will provide UNB students with the resources they need to get ready for professional endeavors in the field of law. We will continue making high-quality education and training facilities accessible is essential to develop the skilled workforce required to stimulate the dynamism and prosperity of our communities."

Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton

"This investment will refurbish one of the province's most historic buildings so it can become a new home for the faculty of law which will grow to at least 350 students over the next five years. Transitioning the building into a site that provides legal services to the public while educating the next generation of New Brunswick leaders is a positive development for the future of our province."

The Honourable Blaine Higgs, Premier of New Brunswick

"At the University of New Brunswick, we have identified growth priorities that will help us achieve the ambitious goals outlined in UNB Toward 2030. Re-establishing UNB Law as one of the top law schools in Canada is among those priorities. I am confident that the investment by our government partners will allow us to do just that. In this historic and revitalized space, UNB Law will have the ability to attract more students, offer more programs and have a greater impact in our community. This is an extraordinary milestone in our history at UNB and I look forward to seeing the impact today's investment has on our city, province and beyond."

Dr. Paul Mazerolle, President and Vice Chancellor of the University of New Brunswick

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $24,870,000 in this project, while the Government of New Brunswick is investing $20,722,928 and the University of New Brunswick is contributing $16,582,072 .

is investing in this project, while the Government of is investing and the is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 236 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been funded in New Brunswick , with a total federal contribution of more than $499 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $229 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nb-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, 506-457-4996, [email protected]; Erin Hatfield, Director of Communications, University of New Brunswick, 506-608-9050, [email protected]