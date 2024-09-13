NORRIS POINT, NL, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Nature is a key part of Canada's national identity. The health of our aquatic environment and the wildlife within it supports our culture, well-being and the economy in Newfoundland and Labrador and across Canada. Yet some of the species that find their home in the waters, rivers, lakes, estuaries, and marshes throughout Newfoundland and Labrador are at risk and need help to survive. We must continue to take action to protect them.

Today, on behalf of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister Gudie Hutchings of Rural Economic Development and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), announced over $2 million dollars in funding for two projects as part of the Canada Nature Fund for Aquatic Species at Risk. This investment directly supports conservation and recovery efforts for species at risk in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Atlantic Healthy Oceans Initiative (AHOI) is receiving $1,777,173 over three years to evaluate and mitigate threats to aquatic species at risk on the southwest coast and in the Gros Morne region of Newfoundland. This project will provide important information to help determine the impacts of fishing practices, vessel traffic and other sources of ocean noise on marine mammals and fish stocks in certain focus areas. Communities and stakeholders in these areas will help identify restoration and protection needs, along with measures to reduce human-caused acoustic disturbance, bycatch, and entanglement in fishing gear.

Intervale Associates Inc. is receiving $245,136 over three years to apply effective strategies for reducing threats to aquatic species at risk in Newfoundland and Labrador harbours by addressing threats from fishing-related plastic waste. In collaboration with harbour authorities and community members, local waste management strategies will be developed for participating harbours across Newfoundland to help enhance knowledge and local participation in species at risk recovery efforts.

In partnership with Indigenous communities, organizations, provinces and territories, industry and academia, the Canada Nature Fund for Aquatic Species at Risk focuses on nine priority places and two priority marine threats, and aims to support the recovery and protection of aquatic species at risk by enabling multi-species, place-based and threat-based approaches to recovery.

Through this fund, under the Nature Legacy Initiative, the Government of Canada is helping to build a culture of conservation, and one that empowers Canadian organizations to join in the collaborative efforts to conserve nature. Since 2019, the Canada Nature Fund for Aquatic Species at Risk has funded over 140 projects for over $110 million that support the conservation of biodiversity through collaboration and partnership to recover aquatic species at risk.

"Fisheries and Oceans Canada is proud of the Canada Nature Fund for Aquatic Species at Risk projects that are currently underway and completed. And the work isn't done. That's why it's important that the Government of Canada continues to work with partners on projects that help protect and recover species at risk. Through the funding of these new projects, we are pleased to be partnering with others in Newfoundland and Labrador to make a real difference in protecting our aquatic habitats and species at risk."



The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Our waterways in Newfoundland and Labrador not only create a special natural aquatic environment, but they are also home to numerous aquatic species. Through the Canada Nature Fund for Aquatic Species at Risk, the Government of Canada will work with partners here in our province, and across Canada, to protect and improve aquatic habitats."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

The nine priority areas identified are located in: Fraser and Columbia Watersheds (BC) Rocky Mountains' Eastern Slopes (AB) Southern Prairies (AB, SK, MB) Arctic (NU, NWT, YT, Arctic Ocean) Lower Great Lakes Watershed (ON) St. Lawrence Lowlands (QC) Southern Gulf of St. Lawrence Rivers (NB, NS, PEI) Bay of Fundy and Southern Uplands Watersheds (NS, NB) Southern Newfoundland (NL)





The two priority marine threats identified are: Fishing interactions such as entanglements and bycatch of aquatic species at risk; Physical and acoustic disturbance, including vessel collisions and marine noise.



For more information: Gabriel Bourget, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]