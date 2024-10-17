The Government of Canada supports Création Le Pantoum in Québec.

QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Investing in cultural and creative spaces helps enrich our communities by providing them with spaces that bring people together and are accessible to everyone.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament (Québec), announced $962,105 in financial support for Création Le Pantoum. Minister Duclos made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, and the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities.

Canadian Heritage provided $604,960 through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. Part of that funding was used to acquire the building. Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) provided a non-repayable contribution of $285,000 under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund. Finally, Employment and Social Development Canada provided $72,145 under the Small Projects Component of the Enabling Accessibility Fund. These contributions will allow Création Le Pantoum to welcome its audiences in accessible and safe spaces and improve the environment for emerging artists to create and share their work.

Quotes

"By supporting the development of the Canadian arts scene, our government is helping to enrich a space where creativity and talent meet. After major renovations, Création Le Pantoum now has redesigned spaces for artists and the public. Thanks to the team for showcasing local talent and promoting the next generation."

— The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Our government is committed to the vitality of our communities. Community organizations like Création Le Pantoum are driving initiatives that support their communities and contribute to cultural development both in Québec and across the country. Supported by CED through the Canadian Community Revitalization Fund, this project promotes social inclusion by improving accessibility in the organization's facilities. Congratulations to everyone on this visionary project for the development of culture and diversity in Québec!"

– The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Music and the arts give people a sense of belonging and unity and have been bringing people together for generations. We are working to remove barriers, improve accessibility and inclusion and support Quebec artists by investing in organizations like Création Le Pantoum through programs such as the Enabling Accessibility Fund. By working together, one project at a time, we can make Canada a place that is truly accessible for everyone."

– The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"We believe in supporting cultural spaces such as Le Pantoum, which is essential to the creation of music in the City of Québec. This investment will strengthen our support for emerging artists and cultural communities. Le Pantoum is managed by passionate artists and workers who will continue to innovate and showcase our city's artistic heritage."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament (Québec)

"Over the past 12 years, Création le Pantoum has established itself as the main centre for producing and promoting emerging music in the City of Québec. With the federal government's help, we can carry out our organization's most ambitious project: guaranteeing its sustainability for years to come."

– Émilie Tremblay, Executive Director of Création Le Pantoum

Quick Facts

Founded in 2012, Le Pantoum is a music creation centre run by a community of cultural workers in Québec City. Le Pantoum's mission is to strengthen the arts community and promote its work using alternative and innovative means.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund helps improve the physical conditions to support innovation in the arts, heritage and creative fields. The Fund supports renovation projects as well as the acquisition of specialized equipment and the planning, design and execution of feasibility studies for arts and heritage cultural spaces.

The Canadian Community Revitalization Fund was created by Canada's regional development agencies in June 2021 to help communities across Canada carry out community infrastructure projects and improve existing infrastructure with the goal of reestablishing momentum after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Enabling Accessibility Fund is a federal grants and contributions program. It supports infrastructure projects across Canada aimed at increasing accessibility, safety and inclusion for people with disabilities in communities and in the workplace. The fund has supported more than 7,700 projects since its inception, which has helped thousands of Canadians access programs, services and jobs in their communities.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

