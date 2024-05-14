The 221A Artist Run Centre Society receives funding for a new creative hub in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced funding of $430,000 for the 221A Artist Run Centre Society (221A) for a new creative hub, 825 Pacific, to serve artists and arts organizations in Vancouver.

Minister St-Onge joined the official grand opening of 825 Pacific alongside community leaders, artists and creators, partners and supporters.

The 825 Pacific Creative Hub will give a boost to the local arts community with a space to create, collaborate and bring its work to the public.

This investment, provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will help 221A outfit seven floors of this new cultural amenity: the ground floor will feature a 2,500-square-foot open space for events and public programming, and the remaining floors will feature 26 non-market artist studios as well as spaces to house arts organizations.

In addition to the $430,000 invested in the 825 Pacific project, 221A will also benefit from funding of $239,000 through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to upgrade its Production Space Arts Centre in East Vancouver. The open-plan facility will be divided into six distinct spaces to make it suitable for multidisciplinary use and meet the needs of local creators. This enhancement will improve the Centre's overall functionality and versatility for artists and arts organizations.

The combined investment from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund in the two 221A projects is $669,000.

Quotes

"Investing in artist spaces and cultural hubs is more than just financial support; it's a testament to our belief in the power of art to transform lives and communities. These spaces serve as incubators for innovation, where artists can freely explore and collaborate, pushing boundaries and challenging perspectives. By supporting them, we're not only nurturing artistic expression, but also developing vibrant cities and neighbourhoods, preserving our heritage and ensuring that creativity continues to thrive for generations to come."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"825 Pacific Creative Hub provides much-needed rent stability to artists and arts organizations at a time of extreme affordability pressure. We couldn't be more thankful for the municipal, provincial and federal support of this project, and to the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, whose land we are on. We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to keeping British Columbia's communities vibrant."

—Brian McBay, Executive Director, 221A Artist Run Centre Society

Quick Facts

The 221A Artist Run Centre Society, founded in 2004, is a not-for-profit artist-run organization in Vancouver that collaborates with artists and organizations in the research and development of social, cultural and ecological infrastructure.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

The Government of Canada previously announced $569,200 in funding for this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of Infrastructure Canada's Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program in April 2022.

Related Products

Canada and British Columbia invest in 57 infrastructure projects across the province to create inclusive, resilient communities

Associated Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

221A Artist Run Centre Society

Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]