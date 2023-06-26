GRAND-BOUCTOUCHE, NB, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Daniel Allain, Minister of Local Government and Local Governance Reform, and His Worship Aldéo Saulnier, Mayor of the Municipality of Grand-Bouctouche, announced a federal investment of $890,000 to support the construction of a new fire hall.

This investment will allow for the replacement of Grand-Bouctouche's local fire hall. The new fire hall will be built with four additional bays to provide improved fire services to the Town, the Tjipogtotjg Micmac Band Reserve and five former local service districts.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Firefighting is the very definition of an essential service. Through this partnership with the Government of New Brunswick, we're giving Grand-Bouctouche's firefighters the tools they need to continue to keep their neighbours safe."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Fire halls and firefighters are an invaluable part of a community. Firefighters take risks each time they suit up and having a modern station is a crucial part to their success. Knowing we give each member who serves their community a better base of operations to best help those in need is something to be proud of."

The Honourable Daniel Allain, Minister of Local Government and Local Governance Reform

"We are very pleased with the partnership between the federal, provincial and municipal governments on the new Grand-Bouctouche fire station project."

His Worship Aldéo Saulnier, Mayor of the Municipality of Grand-Bouctouche

The Government of Canada is investing $890,000 through the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF).

is investing through the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF). The CCBF is a permanent source of funding provided up front, twice a year, to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

The CCBF is a permanent, indexed source of funding which currently provides $2.3 billion annually for communities across 19 different project categories. This funding enables municipalities to plan for current and future needs and build strong and resilient communities.

annually for communities across 19 different project categories. This funding enables municipalities to plan for current and future needs and build strong and resilient communities. In 2022-23, the CCBF is delivering $2.3 billion to 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.

to 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

