The Government of Canada announces funding for the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of promoting the leadership development, public policy training and civic engagement of tomorrow's leaders.

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced $10 million in funding, as well as a matching fund of up to $10 million, to St. Francis Xavier University in support of its Brian Mulroney Institute of Government. The Government of Canada is allocating these funds in honour of the legacy of the 18th Prime Minister of Canada, the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney.

The Institute, established in 2018, is a centre for research and analysis in public policy, education and government studies. Its core mission is to provide an innovative and stimulating forum for addressing today's political challenges and training tomorrow's public leaders.

Quotes

"It is a real pleasure to support a project that will shape tomorrow's leaders. It is my hope that this funding will strengthen the Institute's capacity and sustainability, enabling it to maximize the research and education needed to develop engaged citizens. This institute continues to represent values and hope for future generations. The involvement of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney's family and the University in this project is greatly appreciated."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"St. Francis Xavier University and the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government at StFX are very pleased to receive this $10-million contribution from Canadian Heritage to honour the achievements and support the legacy of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Class of 1959, for Canada and all Canadians. This investment and the additional $10 million in matching funds, combined with the Mulroney family's unwavering support for StFX students, will ensure an exceptional student experience and help shape our country's future leaders."

—Dr. Andy Hakin, President and Vice-Chancellor, St. Francis Xavier University

Quick Facts

The Brian Mulroney Institute of Government is a centre for research and analysis in public policy, education and government studies, focusing on governance structures and policy development, with an emphasis on Canada.

The Institute conducts public outreach and extracurricular activities that stimulate national and international discussions and engage the student body in order to help develop Canada's next generation of political leaders.

The funding for St. Francis Xavier University in support of the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government was announced in the 2024 Fall Economic Statement.

Associated Links

Brian Mulroney Institute of Government https://www.mulroneyinstitute.ca/ 2024 Fall Economic Statement: Reducing Everyday Costs and Raising Wages https://www.budget.canada.ca/update-miseajour/2024/home-accueil-en.html

