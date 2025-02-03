The Government of Canada supports the English-speaking community in Greater Québec City

QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Investing in official-language minority communities is essential to their development and to their cultural, social and economic vitality.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament (Québec), announced more than $1.5 million in funding for Jeffery Hale Community Partners. Minister Duclos made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety.

This financial assistance was provided through the Community Spaces Fund component of Canadian Heritage's Development of Official-Language Communities Program. The funding enabled the acquisition of the Mary Gillespie House and will make it possible to carry out major renovations to turn it into a community space. The organization will be able to enhance the services it offers to the English-speaking population in Québec City and welcome them to an accessible and inclusive space.

Quotes

"By supporting Jeffery Hale Community Partners' project to purchase and renovate the historic Mary Gillespie House, our government is helping strengthen the sense of belonging and cohesion within the English-speaking community of Greater Québec City. This new multifunctional space will allow members of the community to gather, socialize and access services in English in a place conducive to personal development."

—The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety

"Supporting the acquisition of the Mary Gillespie House and its transformation into an accessible community space demonstrates our government's commitment to strengthening Québec City's heritage and social fabric. Thanks to this investment, hundreds of people of all ages and backgrounds will be able to connect with one another and fully participate in the life of their community."

—The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament (Québec)

"The Mary Gillespie House is in my riding, and I'm delighted that our government is investing in this community space for the people of Québec City. I hope that Louis-Hébert residents will be able to come together and build relationships in this magnificent and historic Sainte-Foy building."

—Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament (Louis-Hébert)

"We believe the Mary Gillespie House will be transformative for our English-speaking community. Providing an inclusive space for cultural preservation, collaboration and connection, the house will become a vibrant hub of services and activities for the English-speaking community for years to come, promoting a sense of belonging for its members and helping to ensure its long-term vitality."

—Jean Robert, President, Jeffery Hale Community Partners

Quick Facts

Jeffery Hale Community Partners, established in Québec City in 1991, has a mission to improve the health and well-being of the English-speaking population of the Greater Québec City area. For over 30 years, it has been providing services to members of the official-language minority community, including vulnerable individuals.

The Community Spaces Fund provides funding to official-language minority communities for projects to build new community and cultural spaces, and to renovate and upgrade infrastructure and multi-purpose spaces in more community centres not attached to educational institutions. These meeting places, conducive to exchanges, will contribute to the individual and social development of the community.

