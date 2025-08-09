The Canada Games bring together the best young athletes, coaches and officials from across the country

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The St. John's 2025 Canada Games are officially underway! This celebrated event will bring together over 5000 young athletes, coaches and officials to represent all 13 provinces and territories at Canada's largest multi-sport event.

From now until August 24, we will witness the strength, determination and talent of Canada's top young athletes as they compete in events across 17 sports, behind their provincial or territorial flag.

Since the very first Canada Games in Québec City in 1967, the Games have fueled the development of Canada's top athletes, enriched local communities, and strengthened the accessible network of sport and recreation infrastructure from coast to coast to coast. The 2025 Canada Games reflect our belief that sport has the power to unite us and to build stronger, healthier and more inclusive communities across the country.

As the single largest investor in the national sport system, the Government of Canada is proud to support the St. John's 2025 Canada Games, which will showcase our country's diverse culture, rising talent and national pride.

I want to congratulate all who will come together over the next two weeks to deliver a successful 2025 Canada Games, including the local Host Society, the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, the City of St. John's and the surrounding municipalities, the Canada Games Council, and all the volunteers who will contribute in such a meaningful to way to spirit of the event.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish all participants the very best of luck.

Let the Games begin!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Lauren Hadaller, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]