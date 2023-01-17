Celebrate the beauty of winter in Jonquière with snow sculptures, surprises, and activities of all kinds from February 2 to 12, 2023

SAGUENAY, QC, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - For the 39th year, Saguenay en Neige brings a full schedule of outdoor activities for the whole family. There will be children's activities, live performances, a snow sculpture exhibition, and more!

Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, announced $47,500 in funding for the Saguenay en Neige festival, taking place in Jonquière from February 2 to 12, 2023.

This funding is provided through the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program. It will help the festival offer numerous free outdoor activities for tourists and locals of all ages to enjoy.

Quotes

"Once again this year, Saguenay en Neige will give people in the region the chance to come together and take part in some great family activities! For 39 years, the festival has been an event not to be missed, and we are proud to support it. I hope people of all ages will make the most of this opportunity to come out and warm their hearts. Have a great festival, and keep up the good work, Saguenay en Neige!

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"For Saguenay en Neige, this recognition represents constructive and authentic feedback. Saguenay en Neige is deeply grateful for this support from Canadian Heritage, one of the festival's main partners. Funding helps maintain the popularity of our event, so we can continue the sense of belonging that has been drawing people to the festival for 39 years now. This support allows us to give families 11 days of activities for free, including a visit to a beautiful, open-air art gallery."

—Christine Basque, Director, Saguenay en Neige

Quick Facts

The 39th Saguenay en Neige festival features an expanded music program and opening night festivities with a fireworks show and a performance by Rick Hugues.

Kids will love the two weekend shows, including a new one from Frédo, Un éléphant dans la pièce [An Elephant in the Room]. An array of activities with something for everyone will also be offered.

The Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program provides funding to local groups for recurring festivals that present the work of local artists, artisans or heritage performers.

Associated Links

Saguenay en Neige (French only)

Local Festivals – Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]