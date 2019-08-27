The Government of Canada Supports the 2020 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax

The Government of Canada provides over $4 million to support Indigenous youth and athletes in engaging with traditional culture

DARTMOUTH, NS, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada believes in the role that sport and sports events play in showcasing unity, team work, volunteerism, and in celebrating culture. The North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) epitomize these benefits for Indigenous youth.

Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament (Dartmouth–Cole Harbour), today announced that the Government of Canada is providing a contribution of more than $4 million to support the Halifax 2020 North American Indigenous Games. Of this amount, Sport Canada is providing up to $3.8 million for the planning and delivery of the NAIG, through Sport Canada's Hosting Program. The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) is providing $500,000 through the Canadian Experiences Fund. Mr. Fisher made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, and the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA.

The Government of Canada proudly supports the Halifax 2020 NAIG. The games play an important role in the development of young Indigenous athletes. They provide valuable training and competition experience. This support also underlines the Government of Canada's commitment to addressing the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, specifically number 88, which calls on all levels of government to take action to ensure long-term Indigenous athlete development and growth through continued support of the NAIG.

This will be the first time the NAIG will be held in Atlantic Canada. In addition to sport competitions, this event also showcases a dynamic and vibrant cultural program, while bringing together Indigenous youth from Canada and the United States. It will truly be a testament and living showcase of Indigenous unity, heritage, youth and sport.

Quotes

"Our government is thrilled to support the Halifax 2020 North American Indigenous Games. The NAIG play an important role in the development of young Indigenous athletes, providing valuable training and competition experience. These games will be a highlight event next year and will showcase the richness of Indigenous sport and culture to all Canadians."

—The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport

"The North American Indigenous Games present an exciting opportunity for our city and province, as they will allow all Canadians to learn more about Indigenous sport and culture. The games will also have a significant economic impact on our region, all while increasing ties between communities of participating jurisdictions and countries. We are proud to support these games, which will shine the spotlight on the talent of young athletes while providing an amazing cultural experience."

—Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament (Dartmouth–Cole Harbour)

"The 5,000 participants attending the Games are the true winners of today's funding announcement. Our government partners continue to support Indigenous sport and culture as the North American Indigenous Games movement celebrates 30 years of success. The North American Indigenous Games began in Edmonton, Alberta in 1990 with about 3,000 from First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities."

- George Marshall, President of the 2020 North American Indigenous Games Host Society

Quick Facts

The first NAIG were held in 1990 in Edmonton.

It was announced on May 3, 2018, that the 2020 North American Indigenous Games were awarded by NAIG Council to the City of Halifax.

The 2020 North American Indigenous Games will be taking place in Halifax from July 12 to 18, 2020.

The NAIG were founded on the principles of promoting healthy lifestyles, building self-image and promoting Indigenous role models through sport and culture.

Associated Links

Sport Canada Facebook

Sport Canada Twitter

Sport Canada Instagram

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca; Chris Brooks, Director, Communications and Outreach, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 902-426-9417, 902-830-3839 (cell), chris.brooks@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

