Minister Miller announces funding to support the Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse in opening the Centre de services à la francophonie

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Across the country, the development of official language minority communities is helping shape a more inclusive, dynamic and resilient Canada. These communities enrich our social fabric, strengthen community cohesion, and play an active role in the cultural, social and economic development of their regions. The Government of Canada recognizes the essential role they play and remains dedicated to supporting their vitality and development.

Today, during a visit to Halifax, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced an investment of more than $70,000 in the Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse (FANE) to establish the new Centre de services à la francophonie. This structuring project will enhance access to services, stimulate community vitality and support the development of Nova Scotia's Francophone community. FANE and 14 other organizations will also be able to move to new premises in downtown Halifax.

The Centre will consolidate and strengthen the services offered to Nova Scotia's Francophone and Acadian communities. In addition, it will encourage collaboration between organizations, innovation and the sustainability of French-language services. It will also help support the cultural, social and economic development of Francophone minority communities.

"Francophone and Acadian communities are at the heart of Canada's identity and rich culture, while playing a key role in our country's economic growth. By supporting the Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse in the creation of the new Centre de services à la francophonie, our government is reaffirming its commitment to strengthening access to French-language services and supporting the vitality and development of Francophone communities from coast to coast to coast."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse is delighted with today's announcement. Canadian Heritage's approval of the grant for the Centre de services à la francophonie project in Halifax represents a major milestone for our community. This project will enable Francophone organizations to work in the same space and will foster a real synergy between them, resulting in better services for Halifax's Francophone and Acadian community, as well as for the province as a whole. This project will also help increase the visibility of Francophone organizations and the community they serve."

--Denise Comeau-Desautels, President, Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse

The Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse (FANE) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the vitality and overall development of the province's Francophone and Acadian communities. As the main voice of Nova Scotia's Francophone and Acadian population, it facilitates concerted action and partnership among its member organizations. It also offers services and programs tailored to their needs. FANE currently comprises 29 regional, provincial and institutional organizations.

The announced funding will allow FANE and 14 community organizations to move into their new premises in downtown Halifax. It will be used to identify the needs of these organizations, draw up a five-year financial plan, design office layouts, carry out minor renovations and acquire needed furniture. The organizations are scheduled to move into their new premises by the end of 2026.

The Community Life component of the Development of Official Language Communities Program allows the federal government to work in partnership with community organizations and other levels of government to provide official language minority communities with access to services, activities and infrastructure in their own language. The goal is to ensure their long-term development, strengthen their capacity for action, and support their cultural, social and community vitality.

