The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Orthodox Christmas

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"At the start of this new year, we join Orthodox Christian and Eastern-Rite Catholic communities celebrating Christmas in Canada and around the world.

Celebrated with family and friends, this holiday marks the birth of Jesus Christ and takes shape through religious services, lighting candles, and gatherings filled with warmth and solidarity. In this time of uncertainty and profound upheaval, the spirit and light of Christmas take on a special meaning and become bearers of comfort, joy and hope.

Christmas is also a time to reflect on the precious teachings of Jesus Christ, centred on sharing, forgiveness, and above all, love for one's neighbour. The community involvement of Orthodox Christians and Eastern Rite Catholics in Canada illustrates what we can achieve together as a society. On this day, let us turn to others and reach out to those in vulnerable situations, because a simple phone call, visit, or conversation can make all the difference and help break isolation.

My best wishes to everyone celebrating Orthodox Christmas. May the new year bring you peace, health and joy."

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

