CHERRY BROOK, NS, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Each year, Black History Month honours the experiences, achievements and enduring contributions of Black communities in Canada, while deepening our collective understanding of their history and impact on Canadian society.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, unveiled this year's theme: "30 Years of Black History Month: Honouring Black Brilliance Across Generations -- From Nation Builders to Tomorrow's Visionaries." This theme celebrates three decades of Black History Month in Canada and recognizes the enduring legacy of Black Canadians, whose leadership, creativity, innovation and resilience have shaped our past, continue to influence our present, and will inspire future generations.

Minister Miller announced the theme at the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia, a hub that showcases and preserves, promotes and celebrates the history, culture and contributions of African Nova Scotians. During his visit, he also announced funding of more than $280,000 for nine projects in the Atlantic Region that will highlight Black History Month.

Throughout February, Canadians are invited to learn more about and celebrate the diversity and accomplishments of Black Canadians across the country. Black History Month is also a time to reflect on Canada's painful history and the systemic barriers that Black communities continue to face, including anti-Black racism and discrimination, and to reaffirm our shared responsibility to address them.

As we prepare to celebrate 30 years of Black History Month in Canada, communities across the country are invited to join in honouring Black excellence in Canada and celebrating the remarkable contributions that Black Canadians make to Canadian society every day.

"The stories of Black communities are woven into the very fabric of Canada's history. As we mark 30 years of Black History Month in Canada, we honour the legacy and contributions of Black Canadians across generations, from those who helped build our country to those shaping its future. This anniversary gives us the opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to advancing equity, inclusion and opportunity for Black communities from coast to coast to coast."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Black History Month honours our past and achievements, highlighting the need for a just society where everyone can succeed. By taking the Black History Month message to our schools, AFACS is sowing the seeds of a fair and just society through its Black History Month initiatives."

--George Mbamalu, Chair of the Board of Directors, Africa Festival of Arts and Culture Society

"Black History Month is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of Black Canadians who have helped shape communities across our country. For more than 400 years, African Nova Scotian communities have been central to Black history in Canada, building lasting legacies that continue to inspire today."

--Braedon Clark, Member of Parliament (Sackville–Bedford–Preston)

In Budget 2022, the Government of Canada allocated $85 million over four years, starting in 2022–2023, to Canadian Heritage to launch and implement the new Anti-Racism Strategy and Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate. Budget 2024 provides an additional $273.6 million over six years, starting in 2024–2025, and $29.3 million per year thereafter, to support Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2024–2028 and Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate help support community projects that provide Black and racialized Canadians, as well as religious minorities, with access to resources that promote their full participation in the Canadian economy, while raising awareness of issues related to racism and hate in Canada.

Canada officially recognized the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent in 2018. The United Nations proclaimed a second International Decade for People of African Descent on December 17, 2024, to renew the call for recognition, justice and development for people of African descent. The Government of Canada welcomed the adoption by the United Nations of the Second International Decade for People of African Descent.

Projects receiving funding Region Recipient Project description Funded amount Nova Scotia Prude Inc. Black History Month Celebrations 2026 $76,980 Africa Festival of Arts and Culture Society (AFACS) 2026 Black History Month $38,000 Glace Bay Universal Negro Improvement Association Celebration and Cultural Events African Heritage Month 2026 $20,000 New Brunswick Afro-Canadian Initiatives Association of New Brunswick (AIAC-NB) Quatrième édition du Colloque de la communauté afro-descendante du Nouveau-Brunswick : « Bâtir l'avenir : Renforcer les initiatives actuelles et transformer les imaginaires en action ». $30,000 Afro-Canadian Initiatives Association of New Brunswick (AIAC-NB) Quatrième édition provinciale de l'histoire des Noirs du Nouveau-Brunswick en images $47,500 Miramichi Afro Connection Inc. Black History Month Celebrations $20,000 Newfoundland and Labrador Centra Cultural Collective Inc. Black History Month Theatre Festival – Anti Racism Workshops $19,970 Association for New Canadians Black History Month Celebrations 2026: "Remembering and Celebrating (Aspects of) Black Identity" $16,414 Prince Edward Island Black Cultural Society of Prince Edward Island Inc. Black History Month 2026: Rooted in Legacy, Rising Together $12,000

