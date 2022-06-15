The Government of Canada supports Indigenous leadership in the Quebec green energy sector

UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The participation of Indigenous Peoples in the green energy sector is a key component of Quebec's and Canada's energy transition.

On the margins of the Economic Circle of Indigenous People and Quebec in Mashteuiatsh, Quebec, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, and the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), today announced the launch of the Quebec Green Initiative.

With an envelope of $5.5 million, the Quebec Green Initiative will help establish partnerships between Indigenous communities and other key players in the energy sector to meet growing demand in the area of green energy. By encouraging innovation and the development of Indigenous entrepreneurial skills and businesses, the Quebec Green Initiative will also contribute to the creation of jobs and significant economic benefits for communities.

The Quebec Green Initiative will support Indigenous Peoples' desire to participate in the energy transition to clean, renewable and sustainable energy sources. This project, stemming from the Strategic Partnerships Initiative, will provide them with socio-economic development opportunities related to the growth of the green energy sector.

Quotes

"Indigenous Peoples hold a spiritual connection to the land, and their traditional knowledge and input are essential to advancing climate change adaptation across the country. Through Indigenous leadership in the renewable energy sector, the Quebec Green Initiative will contribute to Canada's effort to lower greenhouse gas emissions and drive new opportunities for Indigenous economic growth in Quebec. We can all be proud to know that projects launched through this initiative will work toward a clean environment, and a clean economy, for all Canadians."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Our government has made concrete commitments to demonstrate that a healthy environment and a strong, inclusive, green economy go hand in hand. The perspective of Indigenous communities supplements the collective work currently underway to find new paths to sustainable economic prosperity. With today's announcement, our message is clear: we are here to support Indigenous businesses as partners in Quebec's and Canada's energy transition."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge

Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada invested $36 million in strategic partnership initiatives to support economic development opportunities for First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities across the country.

The Quebec Green Initiative is part of the Government of Canada's Strategic Partnerships Initiative, co-managed by Indigenous Services Canada and CED.

The Quebec Green Initiative plans for investments of $5.5 million over two years, including $2.5 million in the first year.

