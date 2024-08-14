Member of Parliament Bryan May announced funding for Drayton Theatre

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Last week, Bryan May, Member of Parliament (Cambridge), announced $99,000 in federal funding for Drayton Theatre. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The support is an important investment in the cultural landscape of southern Ontario. The investment was made through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund for a project aimed at equipping seven stages with modern theatre equipment.

This investment will enhance the quality of professional arts presentations through upgraded lighting technology and expanded production capabilities through the use of wireless microphones. It will also help provide advanced training on state-of-the-art equipment and will improve accessibility and consistency for people with hearing impairments. The funds will also help implement essential safety upgrades, including a new fire panel. These additions will benefit six live performing arts facilities in southern Ontario.

Quotes

"Investments in the arts and culture sector support vibrant communities. The funding for Drayton Theatre will enhance cultural infrastructure, improve safety and will increase accessibility and operational efficiency for artists, audiences, staff and volunteers. I am proud to recognize that the Government of Canada has long been a supporter of Drayton Theatre."

-The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"This investment will support Drayton Entertainment as they deliver outstanding theatrical performances that serve to enrich our local community. Our government continues to support Cambridge's thriving arts community and ensure that attendees will enjoy the very best productions at local venues and community events."

-Bryan May, Member of Parliament (Cambridge)

"This specialized theatre equipment will benefit audiences at all seven of our live theatre stages in southern Ontario. It will support our theatre model by enhancing existing artistic and cultural opportunities and by creating new ones that will have local, national and international significance."

-Alex Mustakas, Artistic Director of Drayton Theatre

Quick Facts

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation, including creative hubs, as well as increased and improved access to arts and culture. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment as well as feasibility studies for cultural spaces.

Drayton Theatre is a professional not-for-profit theatre company founded in 1991. It annually produces and presents an average of 20 shows, including Broadway musicals, musical tribute shows, comedies, family programming and dramas at six venues in central and southern Ontario.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

