The Manitoba Theatre for Young People's Play It Forward capital campaign gets a boost from the Government of Canada

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is ensuring that the arts are accessible to young Canadians and investing in performance spaces so that they can accommodate the latest technology and remain environmentally sustainable.

Today, Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced $500,000 in funding for the renovation and modernization of the Manitoba Theatre for Young People (MTYP). He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This renovation project will see the conversion of MTYP's secondary programming space, Richardson Hall, into the fully functioning Richardson Studio Theatre. Additional upgrades will modernize the theatre's technical systems and make the space more sustainable and accessible.

The Government of Canada has contributed more than $1.8 million to the project through two programs: Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund and Infrastructure Canada's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. In addition to the retrofit of Richardson Hall, the project will see new LED lighting installed throughout and new HVAC systems, as well as the replacement of windows, doors, roofing membrane and insulation, improving the facility's energy efficiency. Accessibility upgrades include the installation of a new assistive-listening system, renovated and fully accessible washrooms, and the redevelopment of MTYP's quiet room where audiences, including neuro-diverse children, can enjoy performances from a welcoming space.

The Play It Forward capital campaign was launched in April 2024. The goal is $9 million, with $6.5 million to cover capital improvements. Renovations are expected to be completed in June 2025.

"Whether it's theatre, music or dance, experiencing the performing arts as a child can be life changing. This is why our government is proud to support the renovation of the Manitoba Theatre for Young People. These upgrades will allow MTYP to continue to offer its unique programming while improving accessibility for children and their families. A modernized facility also ensures that MTYP operates in an environmentally sustainable way, meaning more magic and wonder for audiences to enjoy in the years to come."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Manitoba Theatre for Young People has been entertaining and inspiring children for more than 40 years, and through this exciting project, the company will continue to occupy their unique facility in Winnipeg's historic Forks area. A modernized building will not only enhance the theatre experience; it will also expand accessibility so children and adults of all backgrounds can continue to experience the magic of live theatre."

—Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage

"This facility has been MTYP's home for 25 years, and it has not only served us well, but also been an important space for many other organizations in our community who rely on using it for their own activities. We know how impactful the experiences in this building are for the many generations of people who have come through these doors. This building is somewhere all can feel welcome to enjoy, share and participate in the arts. It is time now for us to give some love back to this building, so it can continue to serve us all well for at least another 25 years. The improvements that are being undertaken will enhance accessibility throughout, increase our capacity of use by creating an additional performance space, and also greatly improve our organization's performance on climate impact and energy use. Renovations of this scale would not be possible without the many contributors to our Play it Forward campaign. We are thrilled to be able to count Canadian Heritage amongst them with their investment in MTYP and these projects, and thank them for this vital support."

—Debra Zoerb, Managing Director, Manitoba Theatre for Young People

MTYP has been creating and presenting professional theatre productions for children and families since 1982. The organization has been at its current location at The Forks National Historic site since 1999. It has grown to become one of the most respected professional theatre companies in Canada and is the largest presenter of national and international works for young people on the Prairies

In addition to presenting mainstage and touring productions, MTYP operates a theatre school where each year more than 1500 children and youth learn the art and craft of theatre and other related disciplines. MTYP's Indigenous Theatre for Youth program offers free classes to Winnipeg's Indigenous youth, directed and delivered by Indigenous artists.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

